OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate this evening, a source tells The Canadian Press.

Trudeau's plane landed in West Palm Beach, Fla., not far from where Trump's transition team is based at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The source, who is not authorized to speak publicly about the events, says Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc is also in attendance.

More coming.

The Canadian Press