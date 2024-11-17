Trudeau to meet with Biden at G20 summit as Canada crafts approach to emerging powers

RIO DE JANEIRO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden in Brazil at the G20 summit, as Ottawa seeks its place amid a growing rift between Washington and booming economies in the developing world.

The Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum with leaders ranging from long-standing allies such as French President Emmanuel Macron to populist firebrands like Argentine President Javier Milei.

They're meeting in Rio de Janeiro to try to find common ground on issues ranging from solving global hunger to setting rules around digital currencies.

The summit comes less than two weeks after American voters decided to send Donald Trump back to the White House next year. During the campaign, Trump promised to pull the U.S. out of global institutions and raise tariffs on foreign goods.

John Kirton, head of the G20 Research Group, says the forum is the main tool countries have to prepare for the second Trump presidency.

"What you really need is basically the most powerful leaders, of the world's most powerful countries, talking among themselves — because only they know what it's like to deal with a leader in the same category," he said.

Much of Trudeau's time at the summit will likely involve informal chats with various leaders, though he is scheduled Monday to have formal meetings with Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Trudeau's meeting with Sheinbaum will come ahead of both countries facing a 2026 review of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement.

"There are concerns around the level of Chinese investment in Mexico that I think need to be addressed, but I am hopeful that we're going to be able to work constructively over the coming months," Trudeau said at a Saturday news conference in Lima, adding that Mexico has been a "solid partner" to Canada.

Trudeau will likely meet with the summit host, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, commonly called Lula.

Kirton said Trudeau is in lockstep with Lula's three main priorities for the summit, which are economic equality that includes Indigenous Peoples, climate change and clean energy, and reducing poverty and hunger.

Lula has added a fourth priority, artificial intelligence — something Trudeau championed when Canada hosted the G7 summit in 2018, and that Trudeau says will be a key focus in Canada's term as G7 host next year.

"It's hard to think of a G20 summit where the host's and the Canadian prime minister's priorities had been so well aligned," Kirton said. "We've got a lot we can do to help Lula get what he wants."

