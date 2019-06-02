Tron price soars as Justin Sun claims ‘big win for blockchain community’

The price of Tron (TRX) has skyrocketed after founder Justin Sun teased a big reveal about the cryptocurrency. In a tweet dated 1st June, he referred to a project involving Tron and BitTorrent. “I think I will have a 70% chance to win and nail it,” he said. I did it! Big win for the #blockchain community! Big reveal June 3. Stayed tuned! #TRX $TRX $BTT #BTT https://t.co/C2ZcINfcKb — Justin Sun (@justinsuntron) June 1, 2019 The Tron price predictably surged in the aftermath of the announcement, leaping more than 20%. BitTorrent Token (BTT), meanwhile, was up 10%. No partnership for you! In May, Liverpool Football Club denied agreeing a partnership with the Tron Foundation, the company behind Tron. This followed

The price of Tron (TRX) has skyrocketed after founder Justin Sun teased a big reveal about the cryptocurrency.

In a tweet dated 1st June, he referred to a project involving Tron and BitTorrent. “I think I will have a 70% chance to win and nail it,” he said.





The Tron price predictably surged in the aftermath of the announcement, leaping more than 20%. BitTorrent Token (BTT), meanwhile, was up 10%.

No partnership for you!

In May, Liverpool Football Club denied agreeing a partnership with the Tron Foundation, the company behind Tron.

This followed a tweet by Sun featuring a video invitation from the Premiership club complete with his company’s logo. Sun stated that he was looking forward to exploring an official partnership and that more details would be released shortly.

Misha Lederman, Co-founder of Tron-related startup IAmDecentralized, claimed that this “would be beyond massive for crypto to say the least…I can already see the Tron logo on that red @LFC shirt at Anfield.”

However, a spokesperson for Liverpool said: “We do regularly engage with lots of companies to better understand their business and we have extended an invitation to Tron, along with many others. To be clear, no discussions have taken place.”

The post Tron price soars as Justin Sun claims ‘big win for blockchain community’ appeared first on Coin Rivet.