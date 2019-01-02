TRON Cryptocurrency’s Development Team Grows From 2 to Over 40

The TRON Foundation and the TRON blockchain is going from strength to strength, after beginning this year’s march to success with a development team of just two engineers, TRON now has over 40.

The growth of TRON’s core development team has allowed its blockchain engineers to specialize and has enabled them to stabilize the TRON blockchain.

TRON’s Head of Protocol, Marcus Zhao, recently described the growth of TRON’s team and its timeline over the past eight months. Zhao is in charge of the development of TRON’s public blockchain which now has numerous exchanges, games, and dApps, his goal is “strong performance and high scalability.”

Very proud of the work the amazing #TRON team has done in 2018. 2019 is going to be another amazing year! $TRX — Justin Sun (@justinsuntron) December 31, 2018





TRON’s core team of senior developers is 40 strong. Zhao says:

“They mostly come from prestigious internet companies such as Alibaba and Baidu. At the very beginning, which is eight, nine months ago our team only had two people.”

Zhao also says it was hard work, with the small team multi-tasking on development, design, hiring, and working with the TRON community:

“Back then, there were so many late nights. But we quickly expanded to about ten people.”

Tron Now Has 40 Senior Engineers

When TRON’s Shasta Testnet launched the team was able to determine a “clearer scope of responsibilities.” Just months later, when TRON’s mainnet launched in June 2018, its team had reached 20 engineers.

“Our team also broke down into three smaller groups, underlying architecture team, algorithm team, and virtual machine and smart contract team. Since then we’ve seen a big leap in the quality of our code and our public chain is becoming more stable each day.”

Now TRON has 40 senior engineers plus a six-strong team testing the stability and quality of the TRON blockchain. Zhao adds:

“I think our team should aspire to become one of the leading development teams worldwide…We hope more amazing talents will join our team at TRON.”

TRON founder Justin Sun managed to squeeze most of TRON’s not insignificant achievements for 2018 into a single tweet yesterday:

2018 : Main Net launch, more transaction volume vs ETH, more accts vs EOS, 1M users in 183 days, 80+ DApps in 60 days, top 10 crypto. 2019 : Top 4, larger ecosystem vs ETH, @BitTorrent on the #blockchain, largest decentralized ecosystem. Happy New Year & thank you! $TRX — Justin Sun (@justinsuntron) December 31, 2018





Just this week TRON hit two new milestones, one million TRON accounts, and 100 million smart contracts recorded.

According to reports, Sun has equally ambitious plans for 2019, including entering the top four cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, growing larger than Ethereum, and putting the TRON acquired BitTorrent onto its blockchain.

What is apparent is TRON's desire to succeed, illustrated by an exchange between Sun and equally ambitious Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao:





TRON confirms in its latest weekly report a donation of $100,000 to Binance’s Blockchain Charity Foundation (BCF).

Sun reacted CCN’s recents TRON news, noting Stellar and Ripple co-founder Jed McCaleb’s recent criticism of TRON:

BitTorrent: The OG in P2P, 1B+ users, bringing P2P to mass market. eDonkey, founded by @JedMcCaleb: RIP 2002. Guess we're doing pretty well for "garbage" Prediction for 2019 : #TRON vs @StellarOrg will have same results as @BitTorrent vs eDonkey $TRX #XLM — Justin Sun (@justinsuntron) January 1, 2019





