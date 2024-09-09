Trojan condoms contain 'forever chemicals,' lawsuit claims

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A new lawsuit on Monday claims that Trojan condoms are not safe because they contain toxic "forever chemicals," which have been linked to cancer.

In a proposed class action filed in Manhattan federal court, the plaintiff Matthew Goodman said Church & Dwight's products, advertised as "America's #1 Condom," are unfit for their intended purpose because they contain per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.

Goodman said independent lab testing of the Trojan Ultra Thin condoms that he bought at a Manhattan pharmacy found a presence of organic fluorine, which is "practically nonexistent" outside its use in man-made PFAS chemicals.

"Based on the label, he reasonably believed the product was safe for use on his genitalia," the complaint said, referring to Goodman.

"Had defendant disclosed on the label that the products contained PFAS chemicals, and the harms that can result from contact with PFAS chemicals, he would not have purchased the products, or at the very least, would have only been willing to pay significantly less," it added.

The complaint seeks at least $5 million in damages from Ewing, New Jersey-based Church & Dwight for purchasers of Trojan condoms nationwide.

Church & Dwight did not immediately respond to requests for comment after market hours. Lawyers for the plaintiff did not immediately respond to similar requests.

In July, the consumer advocacy blog Mamavation said tests of 29 popular condoms and lubricants found several with a possible presence of PFAS, including Trojan Ultra Thin condoms.

PFAS are found in hundreds of consumer and commercial products including cosmetics, non-stick pans and stain-resistant clothing.

They became known as "forever chemicals" because they do not break down easily in the human body or environment.

PFAS have been linked to negative health effects including higher cholesterol, low birth weights and reduced antibody response to vaccines, as well as kidney and testicular cancer.

The case is Goodman v. Church & Dwight Co, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 24-06813.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Stephen Coates)