Tritax bid battle takes fresh twist with new £1.1 bn cash offer from Brookfield

Brookfield is 50% owner of Canary Wharf which last week opened its Eden Dock urban park (David Parry/ PA Media Assignment)

The Canadian co-owners of Canary Wharf today made a dramatic intervention in the takeover battle for specialist property company Tritax EuroBox with a recommended £1.1 billion cash bid that trumped a previous offer from warehouse developer Segro.

Toronto headquartered Brookfield, which is 50% owner of Canary Wharf alongside the Qatari Investment Authority and has around $1 trillion of assets under management, has offered 69p in cash, a 6% premium to the Segro all share proposal which valued Tritax shares at 65.1p.

The board of Tritax, which owns logistics hubs and distribution centres in Continental Europe described the new proposal as “attractive” and switched its recommendation to the Brookfield offer.

The company said in a statement to shareholders this morning that it had “engaged with both Brookfield and Segro since receipt of Brookfield’s latest proposal and has considered the terms proposed by each bidder carefully, noting the scope for the implied value of the Segro offer to increase or decrease between now and completion, as compared to a fixed cash amount from Brookfield.

Robert Orr, the Chair of Tritax EuroBox, said: “The board of Tritax EuroBox remains intensely focused on delivering value for Tritax EuroBox shareholders. The cash offer from Brookfield represents a premium to the current value of the SEGRO offer and ensures that Tritax EuroBox shareholders will benefit from a significant uplift over the undisturbed value of their investment with flexibility to reinvest as they see fit.”

Brad Hyler, Head of Real Estate in Europe at Brookfield, where former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney serves as a vice chair, said: “Tritax EuroBox has a high-quality portfolio of logistics assets in strategic locations across Europe. These assets are complementary to our existing portfolio and, using our global real estate expertise, we will actively manage these assets, provide access to capital, help build new relationships with our network of tenants and support the overall growth of the platform.”