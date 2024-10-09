Trisura Group Ltd (TRRSF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Insurance Revenue Growth and ...

Insurance Revenue: $772 million for the quarter, $1.5 billion year-to-date, reflecting 16% growth over the prior year.

Operating Return on Equity: 20% for the quarter.

Book Value: Over $695 million.

Trisura Specialty Growth: Canadian Fronting grew 33%, Surety grew 19%, Warranty grew 13%, Corporate Insurance grew 2%.

Loss Ratio: 19.6% for Trisura Specialty.

Combined Ratio: 89.8% overall, 87.5% on an operating basis for Trisura Specialty.

U.S. Programs Insurance Revenue: Grew 14% to $534 million.

U.S. Programs Fees: $22 million, a 17% increase.

Net Investment Income: Increased by 42% in the quarter.

Net Income: $27 million for the quarter, $63 million year-to-date.

Operating Net Income: $31.3 million for the quarter, $64.4 million year-to-date.

EPS: $0.56 for the quarter, $1.31 year-to-date.

Operating EPS: $0.65 for the quarter, $1.33 year-to-date.

Consolidated ROE: 14.4% on a rolling 12-month basis.

Book Value Per Share: $14.56 at June 30, 2024.

Debt to Capital: 12.4% at June 30, 2024.

Release Date: August 02, 2024

Positive Points

Trisura Group Ltd (TRRSF) reported a 16% growth in insurance revenue for the second quarter, demonstrating strong business momentum.

The company achieved a 20% operating return on equity, highlighting robust financial performance.

Investment income grew by 73%, contributing to a 14% increase in operating net income.

The U.S. Programs segment saw a 14% increase in insurance revenue, with a record $45 million in deferred fee income.

Trisura Group Ltd (TRRSF) expanded its financial flexibility by increasing its revolving credit facility to $75 million, ensuring strong capital support for future growth.

Negative Points

The combined ratio increased to 89.8%, driven by higher expense ratios due to start-up costs and changes in business mix.

The Canadian Corporate Insurance segment experienced muted growth of only 2%, indicating challenges in market expansion.

The U.S. Programs segment faced a higher loss ratio, impacting the Fronting operational ratio.

Operating insurance service results in Trisura Specialty were lower than the prior year due to a higher loss ratio.

The company experienced a 17% increase in other operating expenses, reflecting the costs associated with business growth.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Have there been any significant exposures identified from recent events like the Toronto floods or Hurricane Beryl that could impact Trisura's third-quarter results? A: David Clare, CEO, stated that Trisura has not identified any significant exposures to these events, as they are not areas where the company has substantial business exposure or concentration.

Q: What prevents Trisura's reinsurance partners in the Canadian Fronting business from going direct in the market? A: David Clare, CEO, explained that Trisura's partners typically do not have operations in Canada. The regulatory environment makes it more efficient for them to access the market through Trisura's structure rather than establishing their own entities.

Q: Has there been any improvement in pricing trends in the Canadian Surety market? A: David Clare, CEO, noted that while construction values have increased, which affects bond prices, there hasn't been a broad hardening trend in Surety pricing in Canada.

Q: What is driving the elevated growth in the Canadian Fronting business, and how is Trisura managing the associated risks? A: David Clare, CEO, attributed the growth to the expansion of existing partnerships and new partnerships coming on board. He emphasized the importance of managing loss ratios and maintaining oversight over pricing, underwriting, and claims control.

Q: Can you provide insights into the decision to retain more business in the U.S. and its impact on capital and growth? A: David Clare, CEO, mentioned that the decision is informed by a better understanding of partners and a larger capital base. The shift towards retaining more business is expected to build stronger strategic alliances and does not materially impact capital requirements.

