TriSalus Life Sciences Inc (TLSI) CEO Buys Shares

Mary Szela, CEO and President of TriSalus Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:TLSI), purchased 14,815 shares of the company on September 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction increased the insider's total holdings to 384,677 shares.

TriSalus Life Sciences Inc is focused on transforming the treatment of liver and pancreatic tumors by integrating immunotherapy, drug delivery, and interventional radiology. The company's approach aims to improve patient outcomes by addressing the complexities of these challenging cancers.

The shares were acquired at a price of $5.09 each, placing the total value of the transaction at approximately $75,463.35. Following this purchase, the market cap of TriSalus Life Sciences Inc stands at $132.488 million.

Over the past year, the insider has bought a total of 19,815 shares of TriSalus Life Sciences Inc and has not sold any shares. The company has seen a total of 2 insider buys and 1 insider sell over the same period.

This insider buying activity can be an important indicator for potential investors, as it may reflect the executive's confidence in the company's future performance and alignment with shareholder interests.

