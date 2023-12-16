Triple Point Energy Transition (LON:TENT) Will Pay A Dividend Of £0.0137

The board of Triple Point Energy Transition plc (LON:TENT) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 12th of January, with investors receiving £0.0137 per share. This makes the dividend yield 8.2%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Triple Point Energy Transition Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 1,652% of what it was earning. This situation certainly isn't ideal, and could place significant strain on the balance sheet if it continues.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 97.0% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could reach 55,858%, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

Triple Point Energy Transition Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. The payments haven't really changed that much since 2 years ago. We like that the dividend hasn't been shrinking. However we're conscious that the company hasn't got an overly long track record of dividend payments yet, which makes us wary of relying on its dividend income.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, things aren't all that rosy. EPS has fallen over the last year, with this year's number 97% below last year. Reduced dividend payments are a common consequence of declining earnings. We do note though, one year is too short a time to be drawing strong conclusions about a company's future prospects.

We're Not Big Fans Of Triple Point Energy Transition's Dividend

In summary, while it is good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we think that at current levels the payment isn't particularly sustainable. The company seems to be stretching itself a bit to make such big payments, but it doesn't appear they can be consistent over time. Overall, the dividend is not reliable enough to make this a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Triple Point Energy Transition has 5 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

