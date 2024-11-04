Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:TFPM) Shares Could Be 34% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

Triple Flag Precious Metals' estimated fair value is CA$35.84 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Triple Flag Precious Metals is estimated to be 34% undervalued based on current share price of CA$23.78

The US$27.87 analyst price target for TFPM is 22% less than our estimate of fair value

How far off is Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:TFPM) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$218.8m US$229.0m US$237.2m US$244.7m US$251.7m US$258.4m US$264.9m US$271.3m US$277.7m US$284.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x7 Analyst x4 Est @ 3.59% Est @ 3.16% Est @ 2.87% Est @ 2.66% Est @ 2.52% Est @ 2.42% Est @ 2.35% Est @ 2.30% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.7% US$205 US$201 US$195 US$189 US$182 US$175 US$169 US$162 US$155 US$149

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$1.8b

