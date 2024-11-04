Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:TFPM) Shares Could Be 34% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate
Key Insights
-
Triple Flag Precious Metals' estimated fair value is CA$35.84 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
-
Triple Flag Precious Metals is estimated to be 34% undervalued based on current share price of CA$23.78
-
The US$27.87 analyst price target for TFPM is 22% less than our estimate of fair value
How far off is Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:TFPM) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!
We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.
The Model
We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF ($, Millions)
|
US$218.8m
|
US$229.0m
|
US$237.2m
|
US$244.7m
|
US$251.7m
|
US$258.4m
|
US$264.9m
|
US$271.3m
|
US$277.7m
|
US$284.1m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x7
|
Analyst x4
|
Est @ 3.59%
|
Est @ 3.16%
|
Est @ 2.87%
|
Est @ 2.66%
|
Est @ 2.52%
|
Est @ 2.42%
|
Est @ 2.35%
|
Est @ 2.30%
|
Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.7%
|
US$205
|
US$201
|
US$195
|
US$189
|
US$182
|
US$175
|
US$169
|
US$162
|
US$155
|
US$149
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$1.8b
The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.7%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$284m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (6.7%– 2.2%) = US$6.5b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$6.5b÷ ( 1 + 6.7%)10= US$3.4b
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$5.2b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$23.8, the company appears quite good value at a 34% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.
The Assumptions
The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Triple Flag Precious Metals as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.090. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Triple Flag Precious Metals
Strength
-
Debt is not viewed as a risk.
Weakness
-
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Metals and Mining market.
Opportunity
-
Expected to breakeven next year.
-
Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.
-
Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.
Threat
-
Paying a dividend but company is unprofitable.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.