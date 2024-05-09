Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Growth Amidst ...

Total Revenue: $395 million, up 6% year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA: $47 million, representing 12% of revenue.

Brand Tripadvisor Revenue: $240 million, down 2% year-over-year.

Viator Revenue: Grew 23% year-over-year.

TheFork Revenue: Increased by 17% year-over-year.

Operating Cash Flow: $139 million.

Free Cash Flow: $123 million.

Cash and Cash Equivalents: Ended the quarter with nearly $1.2 billion.

Release Date: May 08, 2024

Positive Points

Revenue growth of 6% year-over-year, reaching $395 million in Q1 2024, demonstrating solid financial performance.

Adjusted EBITDA of $47 million, or 12% of revenue, showing improved profitability and operational efficiency.

Viator revenue grew by 23% year-over-year, with gross booking value (GBV) increasing by approximately 15%, indicating strong demand and market leadership in experiences.

TheFork reported a revenue increase of 17%, driven by bookings and pricing growth, highlighting successful market penetration and operational strategies in the European dining sector.

Continued investment in technology and product innovation, particularly in data and AI, to enhance user personalization and engagement across Tripadvisor platforms.

Negative Points

Brand Tripadvisor segment experienced a revenue decline of 2%, with a specific 5% decline in branded hotel revenue, reflecting challenges in the hotel meta and B2B revenue streams.

SEO challenges and algorithm updates impacted visibility and traffic, potentially affecting user acquisition and engagement metrics.

Initial unevenness in Q2 due to weaker demand trends in April, influenced by external factors such as the timing of the Easter holiday and ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties.

Increased costs in certain areas, such as cloud and media production, which contributed to a 100 basis point increase in the cost of revenue, potentially impacting profit margins.

Concerns about the long-term impact of regulatory matters, including a $10 million accrual related to a potential settlement, which could affect financial stability and investor confidence.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the slowdown in Viator bookings and how much of this is due to changes in marketing or distribution channels? A: (Michael Noonan - CFO) The slowdown in Viator bookings is partly due to tough comparisons from previous high growth rates and some weakness in SEO impacting traffic. Despite this, core channels like SEM are performing well, and the app's growth is robust. The company is focused on balancing growth with profitability and market share.

Q: How is the Digital Market Act (DMA) impacting your operations, especially concerning SEO changes? A: (Matthew Goldberg - CEO) While the DMA and other changes in Google's approach affect SEO, it's challenging to directly correlate these changes to our performance. Our strategy focuses on diversifying traffic sources and enhancing direct user engagement through our app and other channels.

Q: What are the expectations for Viator's take rate in the near and medium term? A: (Michael Noonan - CFO) The take rate improvements reflect the value Viator provides to operators, allowing them more control and choice in advertising on the platform. This value is expected to sustain and possibly improve as Viator continues to enhance its offerings and operator benefits.

Q: Can you discuss the supply trends in Viator and any geographical focus for growth? A: (Matthew Goldberg - CEO) Viator has the largest supply of experiences and focuses on maintaining high-quality offerings. Growth strategies include geographic expansion and enhancing supply-demand matching, with a significant focus on North America.

Q: How are changes in traveler behavior and economic factors influencing your strategies? A: (Matthew Goldberg - CEO) Current data does not indicate significant changes in traveler behavior. Despite some macroeconomic uncertainties, travel demand remains robust, especially for the upcoming high season.

Q: What are the strategic priorities for Brand Tripadvisor to transform and diversify its revenue streams? A: (Matthew Goldberg - CEO) The focus is on enhancing user engagement, particularly through the mobile app, and leveraging data and AI to personalize user experiences. This strategy aims to reduce dependence on traditional revenue streams like Meta and drive sustainable growth through diversified monetization paths.

