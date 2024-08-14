Trio of Classic American Muscle Cars Set to Headline Premiere Auto Auction

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Which of these iconic American muscle cars would you bid on?

As the anticipation builds for the upcoming Premiere Auto Auction, muscle car enthusiasts have something special to look forward to—three iconic American muscle cars are set to cross the auction block, promising to be the stars of the event. These legendary vehicles, each representing the raw power and bold design that defined an era, offer a rare opportunity for collectors and fans alike to own a piece of automotive history.

From the throaty roar of a big-block V8 to the unmistakable styling that captures the spirit of American automotive ingenuity, these muscle cars are more than just vehicles—they're symbols of a bygone era of performance and style. With their timeless appeal and storied histories, these three cars are sure to draw significant attention and fierce bidding at the auction.

1971 Chevrolet Nova Coupe (Lot # A24-125): Classic Muscle with Modern Comforts

This 1971 Chevrolet Nova Coupe, selling at a high bid of $10,750, is a stunning example of classic American muscle, expertly restored and thoughtfully upgraded. Powered by a crate 350 V8 engine delivering 375 horsepower and paired with a 700R4 automatic transmission, this Nova is ready to deliver both power and performance. The striking Nassau Blue exterior paired with a bright blue interior offers a visually appealing contrast, while modern upgrades such as Vintage Air conditioning, power steering, and power disc brakes enhance the driving experience.

The car also features an SS package, 15-inch Torque Thrust wheels, and a Posi-Traction rear end, ensuring that it not only looks the part but also handles like a true muscle car. With a frame-off restoration, digital gauges, a custom stereo, and polished engine components, this Nova blends vintage style with modern conveniences, making it a standout piece for any collector or enthusiast. Currently located in North Carolina, this Nova is a beautifully restored classic with the heart of a true performance machine. See it here.

1965 Ford Mustang 2+2 Fastback (Lot # A24-145): Iconic Muscle, Meticulously Restored

This beautifully restored 1965 Ford Mustang 2+2 Fastback, with a highest bid of $43,000, is a true embodiment of classic American automotive excellence. Powered by a 289 V8 engine and featuring a factory 4-speed manual transmission, this C-Code Mustang offers an authentic driving experience that muscle car enthusiasts crave. The car is finished in its original Factory Honey Gold exterior, complemented by an Ivy Gold interior, showcasing a timeless and elegant color combination.

Having undergone a full restoration, this Mustang is as reliable as it is stunning, with just 300 miles on its rebuilt engine. Modern upgrades include new air conditioning, upgraded front disc brakes, and a Retro-Sound radio, blending vintage charm with contemporary convenience. With original documentation, including the window sticker and invoice, this Mustang Fastback is a well-preserved piece of automotive history, ready to be enjoyed by its next owner. Currently located in North Carolina, it's a pristine example of one of Ford's most iconic models. See it here.

1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS Z28 Coupe (Lot # A24-115): The "Holy Grail" of Muscle Cars

This 1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS Z28 Coupe, with a highest bid of $25,500, is a true gem in the world of classic American muscle cars. Under the hood, it features the legendary DZ 302 V-8 engine, known for its high-revving performance, paired with a 4-speed manual transmission rebuilt to M22 specs. The car is finished in a striking Tuxedo Black exterior with a matching black vinyl top and black interior, creating a timeless triple-black appearance that exudes both power and elegance.

Loaded with options, this Camaro includes hideaway headlights, a steel cowl hood, power steering, power disc brakes, and a center console with gauges. The car also features a BU-coded 12-bolt Posi rear end with 3:73 gears, adding to its performance pedigree. With a period-correct motor, original intake and carburetors, and all working components—including the door buzzer—this Z28 is truly a collector's dream. Known as "The Holy Grail of Collector Classics," this Camaro is a rare find, offering both historical significance and driving excitement. Currently located in Florida, it’s ready to bring its next owner the thrill of the open road. See it here.

These vehicles are being sold August 23-24th ONLINE only by Premier Auction Group. For more information head to https://www.premierauctiongroup.com

