Trinity Capital Inc (TRIN) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Robust Growth and ...

Gross Fundings: $243 million across 8 new and 12 existing portfolio companies.

AUM Growth: 38% year-over-year, total AUM now $1.6 billion.

Net Investment Income: $25.2 million, up 30% from Q1 last year.

Quarterly Dividend: Increased to $0.51 per share.

Return on Equity: 16.1%.

Total Investment Income: $50.5 million, a 21.5% increase year-over-year.

Effective Yield on Portfolio: 15.8%.

Core Yield: 15.3%.

NAV: $626 million, with per share value of $12.88.

Liquidity: Total of $172 million, including $160 million undrawn credit facility.

Debt Funding Mix: 74% unsecured debt.

Net Leverage Ratio: 1.16 times.

Portfolio Composition: 74.3% secured loans, 19.7% equipment financing.

Industry Exposure: Largest in finance and insurance at 13.3%.

Nonaccrual Credits: Represent 2.4% of total debt portfolio.

Release Date: May 01, 2024

Release Date: May 01, 2024

Positive Points

Trinity Capital Inc reported a strong start to the year with $243 million of gross fundings across 20 portfolio companies.

The company achieved a record net investment income of $25.2 million, representing a 30% increase compared to the same period last year.

Trinity Capital Inc's assets under management grew by 38% year-over-year, reaching $1.6 billion.

The company successfully increased its quarterly dividend to $0.51 per share, marking the 13th consecutive quarter of dividend increases.

Trinity Capital Inc maintained a robust investment pipeline with $405 million of unfunded commitments, positioning it well for continued growth in 2024.

Negative Points

The net asset value (NAV) per share decreased from $13.19 at the end of the previous quarter to $12.88.

Approximately $12 million in unrealized depreciation within the portfolio was reported, with significant contributions from specific credits.

One additional credit was added to nonaccrual status, indicating potential concerns about asset quality.

Despite overall portfolio growth, there was a noted decrease in the publicly traded share price of common share holdings in Core Scientific, contributing to unrealized depreciation.

Trinity Capital Inc faces challenges in maintaining a competitive edge as market conditions evolve, particularly with increasing interest rates and tighter credit conditions.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the factors contributing to the increase in unfunded levels and whether this is due to market activity or the expansion of Trinity's capabilities? A: (Kyle Brown - President, CEO, CIO, Director) The increase in unfunded levels is attributed to both the diversification of our business and the robust pipeline created by our seasoned professionals across different business verticals. The market is very active, and we are seeing growth in different business verticals, contributing to the most robust pipeline we've ever had.

Q: How are you managing the right side of the balance sheet in light of higher interest rates, and what strategies are you employing to secure debt financing? A: (Kyle Brown - President, CEO, CIO, Director) We are being opportunistic in raising debt and equity in the most efficient way possible. Our focus is on ensuring that any growth in capital is accretive to our investors. We are not raising capital just for AUM growth but ensuring it aligns with shareholder interests and contributes positively to returns.

Q: Given the current competitive environment in venture lending, how has Trinity adapted, and what changes have you observed compared to last year? A: (Kyle Brown - President, CEO, CIO, Director) The competition has decreased, especially from banks, creating more opportunities for Trinity. We are seeing more deal flow and have tightened our underwriting to ensure we fund the right deals. The current environment allows us to engage with higher quality credits that might have previously obtained bank financing.

Q: Can you provide insights into the expected loss rate on the portfolio and how it aligns with the current market conditions? A: (Michael Testa - CFO, Treasurer) Our historical loss rate has been very consistent at around 26 basis points. We expect this to continue as our underwriting and investment thesis have not changed. We also see potential upside from our investments via warrants, which can offset losses and provide additional returns.

Q: How is Trinity mitigating risks in its funding base, particularly concerning the maturity of unsecured notes and the diversification of funding sources? A: (Michael Testa - CFO, Treasurer) We are diversifying our funding sources by tapping into both secured and unsecured markets and expanding our banking syndicate. This strategy includes potentially using more secured funding as unsecured notes mature, ensuring a balanced and diversified funding base.

Q: What is the strategic plan for managing growth and scale within Trinity, especially concerning headcount and operational expansion? A: (Kyle Brown - President, CEO, CIO, Director) Trinity aims to build and scale efficiently, focusing on achieving operational efficiencies as we grow. We have a long-term plan that involves diversifying our portfolio and generating additional fee income, which should contribute to accretive growth and risk mitigation.

