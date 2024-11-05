GuruFocus.com

TriMas Corp (TRS) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Sales Decline with Strategic ...

  • Sales: $229 million, down 2.5% compared to the prior year quarter.

  • Segment EBITDA: $44.2 million or 19.2% of sales.

  • Adjusted EPS: $0.43, slightly lower than anticipated.

  • Free Cash Flow: $15.4 million, a 35% improvement from Q2 2024.

  • Net Leverage Ratio: 2.7 times, slightly higher than Q2 2024.

  • TriMas Packaging Sales: $130 million, up approximately 12% year-over-year.

  • TriMas Aerospace Sales: $71 million, an organic increase of approximately 5% year-over-year.

  • Specialty Products Sales: $28 million, down from $51 million in the prior year quarter.

  • Share Buybacks: Approximately 99,000 shares acquired in the quarter.

Release Date: November 04, 2024

Positive Points

  • TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) reported core sales growth of 12.3% in packaging and 4.8% in aerospace compared to the prior year quarter.

  • The company experienced over 20% organic sales growth in beauty, personal care, and home care product lines.

  • TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) is taking proactive steps to address capacity constraints by adding incremental production capacity.

  • The company completed a new three-year collective bargaining agreement, resolving a 10-week work stoppage.

  • TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) is actively pursuing strategic acquisitions, including the purchase agreement for GMT Aerospace, enhancing its aerospace platform.

Negative Points

  • TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) reported a 2.5% decline in overall sales compared to the prior year quarter.

  • The company faced a significant decline in specialty products demand, impacting overall performance.

  • A work stoppage at one of the largest aerospace facilities negatively impacted sales by $7-8 million.

  • Adjusted EPS was slightly lower than anticipated due to the work stoppage and other factors.

  • The company is experiencing challenges in aligning capacity with high demand for certain product lines, impacting operating margins.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you remind us how much of your aerospace workforce is unionized and if there's any risk of another labor dispute? A: We only have one facility that is unionized, and we recently completed a new three-year deal there. We don't anticipate any more workforce issues within aerospace. - Thomas Amato, President and CEO

Q: How has the Boeing strike impacted your aerospace segment, and what is the inventory situation in the channel? A: The Boeing strike hasn't significantly impacted us this quarter. We tend to track with a lag, and while it's difficult to predict, we don't expect much impact in Q4. We have a lot of open orders to fill, so we don't feel there's a heavy amount of overstocking. - Thomas Amato, President and CEO

and

