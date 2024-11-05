TriMas Corp (TRS) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Sales Decline with Strategic ...

Sales: $229 million, down 2.5% compared to the prior year quarter.

Segment EBITDA: $44.2 million or 19.2% of sales.

Adjusted EPS: $0.43, slightly lower than anticipated.

Free Cash Flow: $15.4 million, a 35% improvement from Q2 2024.

Net Leverage Ratio: 2.7 times, slightly higher than Q2 2024.

TriMas Packaging Sales: $130 million, up approximately 12% year-over-year.

TriMas Aerospace Sales: $71 million, an organic increase of approximately 5% year-over-year.

Specialty Products Sales: $28 million, down from $51 million in the prior year quarter.

Share Buybacks: Approximately 99,000 shares acquired in the quarter.

Release Date: November 04, 2024

Positive Points

TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) reported core sales growth of 12.3% in packaging and 4.8% in aerospace compared to the prior year quarter.

The company experienced over 20% organic sales growth in beauty, personal care, and home care product lines.

TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) is taking proactive steps to address capacity constraints by adding incremental production capacity.

The company completed a new three-year collective bargaining agreement, resolving a 10-week work stoppage.

TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) is actively pursuing strategic acquisitions, including the purchase agreement for GMT Aerospace, enhancing its aerospace platform.

Negative Points

TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) reported a 2.5% decline in overall sales compared to the prior year quarter.

The company faced a significant decline in specialty products demand, impacting overall performance.

A work stoppage at one of the largest aerospace facilities negatively impacted sales by $7-8 million.

Adjusted EPS was slightly lower than anticipated due to the work stoppage and other factors.

The company is experiencing challenges in aligning capacity with high demand for certain product lines, impacting operating margins.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you remind us how much of your aerospace workforce is unionized and if there's any risk of another labor dispute? A: We only have one facility that is unionized, and we recently completed a new three-year deal there. We don't anticipate any more workforce issues within aerospace. - Thomas Amato, President and CEO

Q: How has the Boeing strike impacted your aerospace segment, and what is the inventory situation in the channel? A: The Boeing strike hasn't significantly impacted us this quarter. We tend to track with a lag, and while it's difficult to predict, we don't expect much impact in Q4. We have a lot of open orders to fill, so we don't feel there's a heavy amount of overstocking. - Thomas Amato, President and CEO

