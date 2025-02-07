Trifast CEO, Interim MD of North America Region & Director Acquires 20% More Stock

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Iain Percival, the CEO, Interim MD of North America Region & Director of Trifast plc (LON:TRI) recently shelled out UK£50k to buy stock, at UK£0.78 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 20%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Trifast

In fact, the recent purchase by CEO, Interim MD of North America Region & Director Iain Percival was not their only acquisition of Trifast shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid UK£0.78 per share in a UK£88k purchase. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£0.77 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Trifast insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

LSE:TRI Insider Trading Volume February 7th 2025

Does Trifast Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Trifast insiders own about UK£6.1m worth of shares (which is 5.9% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Trifast Tell Us?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. That said, the purchases were not large. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Trifast insiders are doubting the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Trifast. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Trifast and we suggest you have a look.

