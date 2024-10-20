Tribune Resources (ASX:TBR) Has Some Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. So after we looked into Tribune Resources (ASX:TBR), the trends above didn't look too great.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Tribune Resources:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.047 = AU$14m ÷ (AU$313m - AU$18m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

So, Tribune Resources has an ROCE of 4.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 10%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings , check out these free graphs detailing revenue and cash flow performance of Tribune Resources.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Tribune Resources. About five years ago, returns on capital were 54%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Tribune Resources to turn into a multi-bagger.

On a side note, Tribune Resources has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 5.8% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's unfortunate that Tribune Resources is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 30% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

Tribune Resources does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

