Tri-Mode System (M) Berhad (KLSE:TRIMODE) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Tri-Mode System (M) Berhad (KLSE:TRIMODE) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Tri-Mode System (M) Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.025 = RM3.7m ÷ (RM169m - RM20m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

Therefore, Tri-Mode System (M) Berhad has an ROCE of 2.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Logistics industry average of 6.4%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Tri-Mode System (M) Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Tri-Mode System (M) Berhad's past further, check out this free graph covering Tri-Mode System (M) Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Tri-Mode System (M) Berhad's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Tri-Mode System (M) Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 2.5% from 3.1% five years ago. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

In Conclusion...

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for Tri-Mode System (M) Berhad have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. And long term shareholders have watched their investments stay flat over the last five years. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

