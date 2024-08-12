Advertisement
Trex Company Second Quarter 2024 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

Trex Company (NYSE:TREX) Second Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$376.5m (up 5.6% from 2Q 2023).

  • Net income: US$87.0m (up 13% from 2Q 2023).

  • Profit margin: 23% (up from 22% in 2Q 2023). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

  • EPS: US$0.80 (up from US$0.71 in 2Q 2023).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Trex Company EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Fall Short

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 2.9%. Earnings per share (EPS) exceeded analyst estimates by 3.1%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 2.9% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 5.3% growth forecast for the Building industry in the US.

Performance of the American Building industry.

The company's shares are down 20% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for Trex Company that you need to take into consideration.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.