Trex Co Inc (TREX) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges with Strategic ...

Share Repurchase: Over $100 million returned to shareholders through the repurchase of 1.6 million shares.

Year-to-Date EBITDA: $331 million, up 16% from $285 million in the prior year, with an EBITDA margin of 33.7%.

Year-to-Date Net Income: $217 million or $1.99 per diluted share, compared to $183 million or $1.69 per diluted share in the first nine months of 2023.

Year-to-Date Net Sales: $984 million, a 9% increase from $899 million in the first nine months of 2023.

EBITDA: $68 million or 29.1% of net sales, down 32% from $99 million or 32.7% of net sales in Q3 2023.

Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.37 per diluted share, down from $0.60 per diluted share in Q3 2023.

Release Date: October 28, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

The Arkansas facility development is on track, with recycled plastic processing set to begin in early 2025, enhancing cost efficiency.

Trex Co Inc ( NYSE:TREX ) plans to double its share of the residential railing market from 6% to 12% over the next five years.

New product development is a strategic priority, with products launched in the last 36 months accounting for 18% of year-to-date net sales.

The company anticipates a further $20 million to $30 million reduction in channel inventory in the fourth quarter.

Net sales decreased by 23% in the third quarter compared to the previous year, primarily due to a $70 million reduction in channel inventory.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you clarify the fourth quarter assumptions regarding sell-through and how it affects premium and lower-end products? A: We expect low single-digit declines in sell-through for the fourth quarter. Our premium products sold through at a high single-digit rate, while entry-level products saw a mid-single-digit decline. We anticipate this trend to continue in Q4. - Bryan Fairbanks, CEO

Q: How should we interpret the EBITDA margin guidance for 2025 exceeding 31%? A: Excluding one-time costs related to the Arkansas startup and railing transition, we expect to continue expanding margins due to cost takeout initiatives. - Brenda Lovcik, CFO

Q: Why is Trex carrying more inventory now compared to historical levels? A: The increase is due to upcoming new product launches and a strategic decision to maintain higher inventory levels to stabilize production and reduce hiring fluctuations. This approach allows us to run operations more efficiently. - Bryan Fairbanks, CEO

Q: What is driving the $20 million to $30 million channel inventory reduction in the fourth quarter? A: The reduction is primarily in our distribution channel, not the home center channel, which is managed through consignment. This adjustment aligns with our expectations and new product introductions. - Bryan Fairbanks, CEO

Q: Can you explain the impact of the recycled plastic startup in Arkansas on costs? A: The startup will replace some external pelletized recycled materials, providing a cost benefit. The associated one-time startup costs are approximately $5 million, with annualized depreciation of about $10 million starting in Q2 2025. - Bryan Fairbanks, CEO

Q: How does the new railing strategy impact Trex's market share and distribution? A: Our strategy aims to double our market share in the residential railing market from 6% to 12% over five years by introducing new products and securing exclusivity with distributors like Snavely. This approach enhances our presence and sales potential. - Bryan Fairbanks, CEO

Q: What are the expectations for the repair and remodel (R&R) market in 2025? A: We anticipate the R&R market to return to low single-digit growth, supported by lower interest rates and increased home turnover. Trex aims to outperform this market growth with new product introductions. - Bryan Fairbanks, CEO

Q: How does Trex plan to manage production and inventory levels in 2025? A: We aim to maintain stable production levels to avoid the boom and bust cycles experienced in previous years. This approach will help us manage costs and employment more effectively, ensuring readiness for market demand. - Bryan Fairbanks, CEO

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

