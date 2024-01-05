The Trend Of High Returns At Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Has Us Very Interested

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Sylvania Platinum's (LON:SLP) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Sylvania Platinum, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = US$61m ÷ (US$270m - US$14m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Sylvania Platinum has an ROCE of 24%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.2% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Sylvania Platinum's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Sylvania Platinum here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Sylvania Platinum. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 24%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 97% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line On Sylvania Platinum's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Sylvania Platinum can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Sylvania Platinum can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

