Treasury sells another £1.24 billion worth of NatWest shares as election threatens retail sale

NatWest Group has appointed Paul Thwaite as its permanent chief executive (Alamy/PA)

The Treasury has sold down its stake in NatWest further, days after it was revealed the election would delay the highly anticipated retail sale of its stake in the bank.

After selling another 392 million shares in the business back to the bank for £1.24 billion in an off-market deal, the Treasury’s stake in the bank is down 22.5%. The shares were sold for 316.2p each.

NatWest will cancel a little over half of the shares and sell the rest.

The Government bailed out the bank after the Global Financial Crisis, and has been selling down its stake since. That selling accelerated in the past year, after the controversy over politician Nigel Farage’s account with NatWest-owned Coutts.

Last year, Jeremy Hunt announced a retail sale of the Government NatWest stake, allowing the general public to buy shares in the bank from the Government for the first time, as part of its effort to return the bank to full private ownership. A marketing campaign of the share sale was planned, meant to invoke the “tell Sid” campagin for the privatisation of British Gas. However, Rishi Sunak’s decision to call a July general election meant the retail share sale was delayed.

NatWest CEO Paul Thwaite said: “This transaction represents another important milestone for NatWest Group, building on recent momentum in the reduction of HM Treasury’s stake in the bank.

“We believe it is a positive use of capital for the bank and for our shareholders and represents further progress against the ambition to return NatWest Group to full private ownership. Our focus remains on delivering for our customers which will, in turn, deliver for our shareholders and the UK economy.”

NatWest shares closed yesterday at 314.75p, valuing the business at £27.45 billion.