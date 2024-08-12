Treasury officials pushed for pay-per-mile pricing, says Hunt’s former top adviser

Jeremy Hunt announced in October 2022 that electric vehicles will start to pay road tax in the same way as petrol and diesel cars - N10-5152

Treasury mandarins piled pressure on the last government to start work on a pay-per-mile road tax, Jeremy Hunt’s former top adviser has said, in a sign officials could draw up similar plans for Rachel Reeves.

Adam Smith, formerly chief of staff under Mr Hunt from 2022 to 2024, said senior civil servants repeatedly pushed Downing Street to “start preparatory work on a road pricing scheme” amid fears over dwindling fuel duty receipts.

He said “eager” Treasury officials endorsed the policy following a 2022 report by the Transport Committee that recommended the move.

Given the £22bn black hole Ms Reeves claims she faces, Mr Smith said road pricing levies “will no doubt be back on officials’ agendas” as she seeks to repair the public finances.

Writing in The Telegraph, Mr Smith said proposals for road pricing became an “early issue” for Mr Hunt during his time at the Treasury after a response to the Transport Committee’s report became overdue.

He said Treasury officials warmed to the idea of a pay-per-mile road tax amid concerns that the switch to electric cars will eat into the £25bn a year raised in fuel duty.

Owners of EVs do not pay the tax because their cars are powered by electricity.

Combustion engine cars are also in decline as a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel-powered cars looms.

Labour has promised to bring forward the ban to 2030, reversing the Conservative’s decision to delay it until 2035.

To relieve pressure on the public finances, there is a growing expectation that officials will encourage Ms Reeves to increase fuel duty for the first time in more than a decade in her maiden Budget, in a move that would raise £3bn.

Mr Smith said: “The Transport Select Committee had reported in favour of the introduction of a road pricing scheme in February 2022.

“So when I arrived the Government response was about six months late. It wasn’t until I saw the initial draft response that I realised why. It broadly agreed with the recommendation to start preparatory work on a road pricing scheme.”

The former aide to Mr Hunt said he had to actively “stop work being done” on such a scheme, which included pay-per-mile pricing.

Mr Smith said: “After a letter from the chairman of the Select Committee to the Chancellor arrived in early December, where he rightly complained about the delay, officials embarked on another attempt to suggest we publicly say we’re working on it.

“Long story short we eventually agreed to say: ‘The Government does not currently have plans to consider road pricing’. But it took another month to get that through the system such was the eagerness to give some hint that the door wasn’t closed to the issue.”

He added that Ms Reeves’ decision to stop winter fuel payments for 10m pensioners demonstrated that “she is willing to choose options the Treasury has long favoured but are politically either difficult or a non-starter for the Conservative Party”.

PwC estimates the Government will lose out on £9bn of fuel duty revenues by 2030, when one in four vehicles on the road is expected to be electric.

Mr Hunt announced in October 2022 that electric cars, vans and motorcycles will start to pay road tax in the same way as petrol and diesel vehicles from next April.

Vehicle excise duty (VED) is expected to raise £8.3bn for the Treasury this year alone.

The Transport Committee’s road pricing inquiry made four recommendations, including a requirement to have an “honest conversation with the public on how to maintain funding for roads and other essential public services once the significant revenue from vehicle excise duty and fuel duty declines”.

Mr Smith said: “The Treasury has long been worried about the long-term sustainability of the £32bn a year they collect in motoring taxes.

“As more and more people buy electric cars, revenues from traditional duties will likely drop. That was one of the reasons why Jeremy Hunt announced that from next year electric cars will pay Vehicle Excise Duty.

“The other reason was because he needed the revenue. While he was prepared to make that change because he saw the immediate fiscal benefit of around £1.6bn a year in the OBR forecasts, road pricing was ultimately a step too far.”

The Treasury declined to comment.

I had to block HMT on road pricing – they’ll be cracking on with that now

By: Adam Smith

It did not surprise me that Rachel Reeves announced she would be restricting winter fuel payments to just those pensioners who are also in receipt of other benefits.

This option was on every list of savings measures I saw in my time at the Treasury, something I wrote about in this paper a few weeks ago.

Jeremy Hunt and Rishi Sunak repeatedly ruled it out. It appeals to some because it is hard to justify why millionaire pensioners get it, but there is no easy way to make it fairer without penalising those who desperately need the support.

It would also have been terrible politics for a party reliant on older voters like the Conservatives were.

But if the Chancellor has shown she is willing to choose options the Treasury has long favoured but are politically either difficult or a non-starter for the Conservative Party, then what other decisions could we see in the near future?

There are many, but one that I had to actually stop work being done on for Treasury ministers was road pricing. That will no doubt be back on officials’ agendas now.

The Treasury has long been worried about the long-term sustainability of the £32bn a year they collect in motoring taxes. As more and more people buy electric cars, revenues from traditional duties will likely drop.

That was one of the reasons why Jeremy Hunt announced that from next year electric cars will pay vehicle excise duty. The other reason was because he needed the revenue.

While he was prepared to make that change because he saw the immediate fiscal benefit of around £1.6bn a year in the OBR forecasts, road pricing was ultimately a step too far.

One of the stranger early issues I remember dealing with on arrival at the Treasury was an overdue government response to the Transport Select Committee on the issue. They had reported in favour of the introduction of a road pricing scheme in February 2022.

So when I arrived, the Government response was about six months late. It wasn’t until I saw the initial draft response that I realised why. It broadly agreed with the recommendation to start preparatory work on a road pricing scheme.

It was obvious to me that when published, this would be written up as some sort of secret plan to introduce one. Given how unpopular that would be, that wasn’t something we needed a few weeks into a difficult enough time as it was.

So I suggested we change it to rule it out completely and heard nothing on the issue for a while.

After a letter from the chairman of the Select Committee to the Chancellor arrived in early December, where he rightly complained about the delay, officials embarked on another attempt to suggest we publicly say we’re working on it.

Long story short, we eventually agreed to say: “The Government does not currently have plans to consider road pricing”. But it took another month to get that through the system such was the eagerness to give some hint that the door wasn’t closed to the issue.

Why does this matter? Because like the changes to winter fuel payments this fits into a category of policy decisions we may see more of in the coming months. Decisions for which it is possible to construct a set of rational reasons for doing them.

Millionaires don’t need winter fuel payments. Road pricing is the long-term solution to roads funding and falling revenues from fuel duty.

Council tax bands haven’t been looked at in decades and it’s unfair that expensive London properties pay disproportionally little in tax. Or the business rates system punishes the high street. All plausible and arguable. And perhaps possible at the start of a Parliament with a thumping majority.

But they each have equally compelling policy and political reasons for why they haven’t been done.

Many pensioners who don’t receive pension credit need support with their energy bills. Road pricing hits white van man hard and would cost a fortune to set up. Any change in property tax will see millions of people pay more. A digital services tax doesn’t work and increasing taxes on warehouses hits consumers who use Amazon.

Rachel Reeves may be prepared to take on some of these big long-term challenges. The Treasury will certainly be advising her not to freeze fuel duty, increase the rate by 5p and start work on road pricing.

But she’s already facing a backlash from her own MPs on winter fuel payments. And working people definitely pay fuel duty and would disproportionately be impacted by road pricing.

I think an increase in fuel duty is on the cards at the Budget. But I also wouldn’t be surprised to see a small mention of road pricing in the accompanying documents or as part of the spending review process. It will be interesting to see if the politics on that issue have changed.