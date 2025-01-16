Treasury nominee calls for stronger Russia sanctions and Fed independence at confirmation panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Treasury nominee Scott Bessent on Thursday faced sharp questions from both Democrats and Republicans on tax policy, tariffs, China, Russia sanctions and the future of an IRS tax filing system that Republicans have called to be cut.

And in turn, Bessent defended of President-elect Donald Trump 's economic policies and proposals.

Bessent sat in front of the Senate Finance Committee for his confirmation hearing, where he told lawmakers that the U.S. faces economic calamity if Congress does not renew provisions of Trump's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. He also asserted the Federal Reserve should remain independent from the president's influence and U.S. sanctions on Russian oil should be more aggressive.

He was introduced by a fellow South Carolinian, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, who said the U.S. needs a treasury secretary “who knows what he’s doing, has the trust of the president and loves his country.” Graham added: “Your ship came in with this guy.”

But Democrats, including Sens. Ron Wyden of Oregon and Michael Bennet of Colorado, expressed frustration that Trump's promise to extend provisions of his 2017 tax cuts would benefit the wealthiest taxpayers and add to the growing national debt that has surpassed $36 trillion.

Bennet assailed Bessent for shedding “crocodile tears” over the debt and spending, while the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act drove up the debt. “There's so many things I think you owe the American people after we have seen the catastrophe" from the tax cuts.

Bessent is a billionaire who, before becoming a Trump donor and adviser, donated to various Democratic causes in the early 2000s, notably Al Gore’s presidential run. He also worked for George Soros, a major supporter of Democrats.

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin also probed Bessent with questions about bringing national spending down to pre-pandemic levels.

In his testimony, Bessent committed to maintaining the IRS' Direct File program — which allows taxpayers to file their returns directly to the IRS for free — at least for the 2025 tax season, which begins Jan. 27. Republican lawmakers say the program is a waste of money because free filing programs already exist, although they are not popular.

He also called for stronger sanctions on Russia, saying the Biden administration’s sanctions regime isn’t “muscular” enough. “I believe the previous administration was worried about raising U.S. energy prices during an election season," he said.

Bessent was one of several people Trump considered for the position. Trump took his time before settling on Bessent as his nominee. He also mulled over billionaire investor John Paulson and Howard Lutnick, whom Trump tapped as his nominee for commerce secretary.

