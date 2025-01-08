The Telegraph
Treasury forced to intervene in market turmoil
Tim Wallace
Rachel Reeves may need to make &#39;economically damaging decisions&#39; as bond yields surge
The Treasury has been forced to intervene to stabilise financial markets amid growing concern over the impact of Rachel Reeves’s Budget and a surge in borrowing costs.

In the first such statement since the mini-Budget crisis of 2022, the Treasury attempted to dismiss as “pure speculation” suggestions that rising debt costs had wiped out all of Ms Reeves’s headroom and put her in breach of her own fiscal rules.

The Chancellor has vowed to bring down debt as a share of GDP over the coming years. At the time of the Budget, she was on track to meet this target with £9.9bn of headroom to spare - but higher debt costs mean economists now fear it will be missed.

Ms Reeves signalled that she was ready to slash public spending to maintain “an iron grip on the public finances”. However, there is also growing speculation that she will be forced to raise taxes again this year.

The intervention - a rare comment on market movements - came after the pound dropped as much as 1.2pc against the dollar to $1.233, its lowest since April.

Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year UK gilts - a benchmark measure of the cost of Government borrowing - climbed to its highest level since the global financial crisis in 2008, jumping about 0.1 percentage points to 4.81pc. The Government’s 30-year borrowing costs hit their highest level since 1998.

British debt costs are now 1.4 percentage points higher than those of Greece, the worst victim of the eurozone crisis 15 years ago.

The surge will pile pressure on ministers to reduce borrowing through tax rises or spending cuts.

It also risks fuelling fears that investors believe the economy is trapped in a damaging cycle of no growth and rising inflation, with high taxes deterring business investment.

A Treasury spokesman said: “No one should be under any doubt that meeting the fiscal rules is non-negotiable and the Government will have an iron grip on the public finances.

“UK debt is the second lowest in the G7 and only the [Office for Budget Responsibility’s] forecast can accurately predict how much headroom the government has - anything else is pure speculation.

“Kick-starting economic growth is the number one mission of this Government as we deliver on our Plan for Change.

“Over the coming weeks and months, the Chancellor will leave no stone unturned in her determination to deliver economic growth and fight for working people.”

It comes in the wake of Ms Reeves’s record-breaking £40bn tax-raising Budget in October, which included a £25bn increase in National Insurance Contributions paid by employers on their workers’ wages that has damaged confidence.

