TREASURIES-Yields drop as Fed sticks to 75 bps rates cut forecast for 2024

March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell after the Federal Reserve on Wednesday said they still anticipate cutting interest rates three times this year, according to the median of new economic projections.

Traders had speculated the Fed could reduce those projections to two cuts this year, following stickier than expected consumer and producer price inflation in January and February.

Benchmark 10-year yields were last at 4.267%, down around 3 basis points on the day. Two-year yields dropped to 4.623%, down about 6 basis points.

The inversion in the yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes narrowed by three basis points on the day to minus 37 basis points. (Reporting By Karen Brettell Editing by Chris Reese)