TREASURIES-US yields rise after strong economic data

By Matt Tracy

March 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday after the release of strong economic data, including a report showing a drop in new claims for unemployment benefits last week.

Yields on benchmark 10-year notes rose to 4.282%. They closed at 4.271% on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve issued a policy statement and new economic projections affirming that it was still on track to cut interest rates three times this year.

Two-year yields ticked up to 4.629%, from their close of 4.604% on Wednesday.

The inversion in the yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes narrowed by 4 basis points to minus 35 basis points.

The release of recent data, including reports showing inflation is not falling as fast as had been hoped by Fed policymakers, has raised questions among traders about the widely expected June start to the U.S. central bank's rate cuts.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that despite recent inflation data coming in hotter than expected, the numbers "haven't really changed the overall story, which is that of inflation moving down gradually, on a somewhat bumpy road."

A series of economic data reports on Thursday helped boost yields. The U.S. Labor Department reported the number of people filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, suggesting job growth remained strong in March. The National Association of Realtors also reported that U.S. existing home sales increased to a one-year high in February.

Traders in Fed funds futures have increased their bets that the central bank will cut rates by June to 69.8%, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

While further stronger-than-expected inflation prints could change the Fed's course, Powell's dovish comments assuaged some traders' concerns about the rate-cut plan.

"The timing and pace is what's a little frustrating, but as long as it's moving in the right direction, the Fed should remain on track for cuts this year," said Jack McIntyre, portfolio manager for global fixed income at Brandywine Global.

"I feel like inflation has had a couple of little bumps and that's to be expected. But I think, as we have a conversation six months from now, inflation is still going to be well behaved," he added.

The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday will auction $85 billion in four-week bills and $85 billion in eight-week bills. (Reporting by Matt Tracy; Editing by Paul Simao)