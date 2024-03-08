TREASURIES-US yields fall after mixed jobs report

(Updated at 9:30 EST)

By Karen Brettell

March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell in choppy trading after data on Friday showed that employers added more jobs than anticipated in February though the unemployment rate also unexpectedly rose.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 275,000 jobs last month, above economists' expectations for 200,000 jobs gains. The unemployment rate rose to 3.9% in February after holding at 3.7% for three straight months.

Average hourly earnings edged up 0.1% last month after gaining 0.5% in January. That lowered the year-on-year increase in wages to a still-high 4.3% in February from 4.4% in January.

“The headline number was pretty strong but behind the data there wasn’t much strength," said John Luke Tyner, fixed income analyst and portfolio manager at Aptus Capital Advisors in Fairhope, Alabama.

"All in all I’d say this is a pretty good report for the Fed as far as wanting to see rate cuts sooner. I think it maybe debunks a little bit the narrative of the reacceleration that we’ve seen the last couple of weeks,” Tyner said.

Unexpectedly strong jobs and inflation reports in January raised concerns that there could be a renewed bout of higher inflation that could push back the timing on when the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to begin cutting interest rates.

Traders raised bets that the U.S. central bank will begin cutting rates by June to 78%, from 74% on Thursday, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

Consumer price inflation data for February due on Tuesday will be the next major U.S. economic release to offer fresh clues on likely Fed policy.

Benchmark 10-year yields were last down 2 basis points on the day at 4.073%. They got as low as 4.038%, the lowest since Feb. 2.

Two-year yields fell 1 basis point to 4.444% and earlier reached 4.409%, the lowest since Feb. 7. The inversion in the yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes narrowed by five basis points to minus 37 basis points.

(Reporting By Karen Brettell)