TREASURIES-Longer-dated yields edge up as investors close positions

(Updated at 1400 EST) By Karen Brettell Dec 22 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields ended slightly higher on the day on Friday after data showed inflation moderating in November roughly in line with expectations, and as traders closed positions ahead of the long weekend. Annual U.S. inflation slowed further below 3% in November and underlying price pressures continued to abate. That appears to back up market pricing for Federal Reserve rate cuts beginning as soon as March. However, it comes after the traders had already positioned for a dovish number. “A lot of the market had probably already priced this in, and then also it’s the end of the year, there’s light trading, people are closing out positions probably before taking next week off,” said Will Compernolle, a macro strategist at FHN Financial in New York. Inflation, as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, fell 0.1% last month after being unchanged in October. In the 12 months through November, the PCE price index increased 2.6% after rising 2.9% in October. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the PCE price index rose 0.1% in November, matching December's gain. The so-called core PCE price index advanced 3.2% year-on-year in November, the smallest rise since April 2021, after increasing 3.4% in October. "By all angles I think inflation is at 2%. That doesn’t mean the Fed can declare mission accomplished because it's got to stay at 2% on a sustained basis, but this is all just coming down… so there’s a ton of good news here,” said Compernolle. Traders see a rate cut in March as virtually certain and are pricing in 159 basis points of reductions by December. The data is the last major release this year, with many investors on holiday between Monday’s Christmas Day holiday and the New Year. The bond market closed early at 1400 EST on Friday and will be closed on Monday. Benchmark 10-year yields ended up less than a basis point at 3.897%. Two-year yields fell 2 basis points to 4.325%. The inversion in the yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes narrowed three basis points to minus 43 basis points. December 22 Friday 2:00PM New York / 1900 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 5.2325 5.387 0.007 Six-month bills 5.0875 5.305 0.002 Two-year note 101-1/256 4.3252 -0.024 Three-year note 100-238/256 4.0392 -0.021 Five-year note 102-56/256 3.8756 -0.006 Seven-year note 102-200/256 3.9124 -0.001 10-year note 104-232/256 3.8968 0.003 20-year bond 107-44/256 4.2135 0.009 30-year bond 112-4/256 4.0527 0.018 (Reporting By Karen Brettell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)