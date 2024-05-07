Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Growth ...

Revenue Growth: Q1 2024 revenue increased to $41.4 million from $30.9 million in Q1 2023.

Net Product Sales: Reported at $40 million in Q1 2024, up from $24.2 million in the same period last year.

Net Loss: Grew to $136.1 million in Q1 2024, from $86.3 million in Q1 2023.

Earnings Per Share (EPS): Net loss per basic share increased to $1.76 in Q1 2024 from $1.27 in Q1 2023.

Research and Development Expenses: Decreased to $49.4 million in Q1 2024 from $58.2 million in Q1 2023.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses: Slightly reduced to $64.2 million in Q1 2024 from $66 million in Q1 2023.

Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities stood at $441 million as of March 31, 2024.

Release Date: May 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TVTX) reported a strong start to 2024 with significant progress in key areas, including the commercial launch of their product, which continues to reach new highs.

The company achieved a 35% growth in revenue over the last quarter, demonstrating robust demand and effective execution by the commercial team.

Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TVTX) successfully received priority review from the FDA for their submission, marking a critical step towards full approval of their product.

The company has initiated the Phase three HARMONY study and has already dosed the first patients, staying on track with their development timeline.

Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TVTX) has seen an increase in both the breadth and depth of prescribers, indicating growing acceptance and demand for their product in the medical community.

Negative Points

Despite overall growth, Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TVTX) faces typical New Year headwinds with gross-to-net adjustments, which could impact financial performance.

The company reported a net loss of $136.1 million for the first quarter of 2024, indicating ongoing challenges in achieving profitability.

Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TVTX) is still in the process of transitioning to full approval in Europe, which requires careful management and could pose regulatory challenges.

There are competitive pressures from other companies developing treatments for similar conditions, which could impact Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TVTX)'s market share and growth potential.

The company anticipates the need for ongoing engagement with the FDA regarding the REMS for liver monitoring, which could lead to additional regulatory hurdles.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you talk about any seasonal headwinds you saw in the quarter from reauthorizations or otherwise that we should be considering? A: Eric Dube, President and CEO of Travere Therapeutics, acknowledged typical early-year expectations for seasonal headwinds. Peter Heerma, Chief Commercial Officer, noted strong overall performance despite typical gross-to-net impacts from reauthorization processes and insurance plan rebates common in Q1.

Q: What's changed or improved leading to the increase in patient start forms in Q1? A: Eric Dube attributed the increase to strong demand and improvements in REMS enrollment. Peter Heerma added that momentum from presenting two-year data last November helped drive demand, resulting in an increase in both the breadth and depth of prescribers.

Q: Can you provide more color on the data package submitted to the FDA to support the U.S. NDA for Phil Sparks, specifically regarding safety data and potential REMS adjustments? A: Jula Inrig, Chief Medical Officer, explained that the submission included safety data from the two-year PROTECT trial and a four-month safety update. She highlighted the absence of drug-induced liver injury cases and ongoing safety data submissions to the FDA, noting engagement with the FDA on potential REMS modifications.

Q: What are the dynamics of patient conversion from start forms to getting on drug, and what are the attrition rates? A: Peter Heerma discussed improvements in the fulfillment process, including efficient payer approvals and a high rate of patients enrolling in the REMS program shortly after receiving start forms. He expressed confidence in continued revenue growth due to these efficiencies.

Q: Could you discuss the types of patients currently being treated with Phil Sparks and the dynamics in community versus academic settings? A: Peter Heerma described the patient profile as predominantly younger males, with a significant portion receiving SGLT2 inhibitors. He noted that the majority of patients come from community centers, reflecting the broad prescriber base and addressing the entire addressable patient population.

Q: What additional analyses are being conducted for FSGS, and how are you engaging with regulatory bodies and the Parisol group? A: Jula Inrig mentioned ongoing analyses of their data in comparison to external datasets and parallel work with the Parisol group, which includes regulatory bodies and academia. She outlined plans to reengage with the FDA after the Parisol group publicly announces their findings on endpoints, likely by the end of the year or early next year.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

