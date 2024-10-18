The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Premium Growth and ...

Core Income: $1.2 billion or $5.24 per diluted share.

Core Return on Equity: 16.6%.

Net Earned Premiums: $10.7 billion, up 10%.

Underlying Combined Ratio: Improved 5 points to 85.6%.

Net Investment Income: $742 million, up 16% after tax.

Net Written Premiums: $11.3 billion, up 8%.

Business Insurance Net Written Premiums: $5.5 billion, up 9%.

Bond & Specialty Insurance Net Written Premiums: $1.1 billion, up 7%.

Personal Insurance Net Written Premiums: Up 7%.

Operating Cash Flows: $3.9 billion for the quarter.

Adjusted Book Value Per Share: $131.30, up 7% from year-end.

Shareholder Returns: $496 million returned, including $253 million in share repurchases and $243 million in dividends.

Release Date: October 17, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) reported core income of over $1.2 billion, or $5.24 per diluted share, with a core return on equity of 16.6%.

The company achieved record net earned premiums of $10.7 billion, up 10% from the previous year.

The underlying combined ratio improved by 5 points to 85.6%, indicating strong underwriting performance across all segments.

Net investment income increased by 16% to $742 million, driven by strong returns from both fixed and non-fixed income portfolios.

The company returned $496 million of excess capital to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends, demonstrating strong capital management.

Negative Points

The company faced $939 million in pretax catastrophe losses, with significant impact from Hurricane Helene.

The asbestos review in Business Insurance resulted in a charge of $242 million.

The expense ratio for the third quarter was 28.4%, reflecting ongoing challenges in managing operational costs.

Despite strong results, there is uncertainty in the market due to inflation, political, and regulatory environments, which could impact future pricing strategies.

The company is still assessing the financial impact of Hurricane Milton, with preliminary loss estimates ranging from $75 million to $175 million pretax.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Given the strong improvement in the underlying results for domestic business insurance, at what point will the renewal premium change begin to moderate? A: Alan Schnitzer, CEO: There are headwinds such as inflation and uncertainties in the political and regulatory environment. We won't forecast the exact timing of moderation, but these factors are influencing the market.

Q: With the strong results and free cash flow, should we expect capital returns to shareholders or investments in M&A? A: Alan Schnitzer, CEO: Our priority is to invest back into the business to create shareholder value, whether through organic growth or M&A. If we can't generate returns, we will return capital to shareholders.

Q: How sustainable is the current rate environment, especially after recent hurricanes? A: Alan Schnitzer, CEO: We expect renewal price change to remain positive and strong. The property pricing reflects the returns in that line, and recent storms remind us of the potential volatility.

Q: Are there any one-time items affecting the underlying loss ratio in business insurance? A: Daniel Frey, CFO: The quarter was clean and straightforward with no significant one-time items affecting the underlying loss ratio.

Q: Can you provide insight into the changes in deductibles and terms in personal lines? A: Michael Klein, President of Personal Insurance: We are actively making meaningful changes to terms and conditions, particularly in cat-exposed geographies, including adjusting deductibles and eligibility to manage exposure.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

