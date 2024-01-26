Jeffrey Klenk, EVP & Pres., Bond & Spec. Ins. of The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV), executed a sale of 17,149 shares in the company on January 24, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

The Travelers Companies Inc is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home, and business. The company's diverse portfolio includes a range of insurance products and services designed to provide financial protection against various risks.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 19,281 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale of 17,149 shares is part of this activity.

The insider transaction history for The Travelers Companies Inc shows a pattern of 18 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Travelers Companies Inc EVP & Pres., Bond & Spec. Ins. Jeffrey Klenk Sells 17,149 Shares

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of The Travelers Companies Inc were trading at $212.54, resulting in a market cap of $48,268.864 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 16.54, above the industry median of 11.31 and also above the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

With the stock price at $212.54 and the GuruFocus Value at $212.78, The Travelers Companies Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

