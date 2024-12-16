Trane Technologies plc (TT) is Benefitting From Several Long-Term Secular Trends

Parnassus Investments, an investment management company, released the “Parnassus Mid Cap Fund” third quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the Fund (Investor Shares) returned 8.55% (net of fees) outperforming the Russell Midcap Index’s 6.54% return. Stock selection in Health Care sector drove the outperformance of the portfolio while stock selection within Real Estate detracted. The Fund's focus on quality characteristics has benefited from reduced cyclical pressures and company-specific opportunities. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2024.

Parnassus Mid Cap Fund highlighted stocks like Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the Q3 2024 investor letter. Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) provides solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. The one-month return of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) was -2.42%, and its shares gained 66.33% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On December 13, 2024, Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) stock closed at $399.36 per share with a market capitalization of $89.866 billion.

Parnassus Mid Cap Fund stated the following regarding Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in its Q3 2024 investor letter:

"Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT), a leading global climate solutions company, provides sustainable HVAC systems for commercial and residential applications. The company benefits from several long-term secular trends, such as global warming and sustainability mandates."

