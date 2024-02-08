On February 5, 2024, Paul Camuti, Executive Vice President of Trane Technologies PLC (NYSE:TT), executed a sale of 549 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the following SEC Filing.

Trane Technologies PLC is a global climate innovator. With a diverse portfolio that includes heating, cooling, and transport refrigeration solutions, the company is committed to reducing carbon emissions and creating sustainable solutions for a variety of industries.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 10,549 shares and has not made any purchases. This latest sale continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 18 insider sells and no insider buys.

Trane Technologies PLC Executive Vice President Paul Camuti Sells Company Shares

On the day of the sale, shares of Trane Technologies PLC were trading at $271.64, resulting in a market capitalization of $61.952 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 30.97, which is above both the industry median of 15.08 and the company's historical median.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.25, with a GF Value of $216.62, indicating that Trane Technologies PLC is considered modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

Trane Technologies PLC Executive Vice President Paul Camuti Sells Company Shares

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings, price-sales, price-book, and price-to-free cash flow ratios, an adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in Trane Technologies PLC may find this insider selling activity as a point of interest when evaluating their positions in the company.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

