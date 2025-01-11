Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Shares Could Be 26% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

Trainline's estimated fair value is UK£5.32 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of UK£3.96 suggests Trainline is potentially 26% undervalued

Analyst price target for TRN is UK£4.58 which is 14% below our fair value estimate

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£104.6m UK£105.3m UK£128.8m UK£136.6m UK£143.2m UK£149.0m UK£154.2m UK£158.9m UK£163.3m UK£167.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x8 Analyst x8 Analyst x7 Est @ 6.05% Est @ 4.87% Est @ 4.04% Est @ 3.46% Est @ 3.06% Est @ 2.77% Est @ 2.57% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.9% UK£97.0 UK£90.5 UK£103 UK£101 UK£98.1 UK£94.7 UK£90.8 UK£86.8 UK£82.7 UK£78.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£923m

