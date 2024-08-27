This Is a Trailer Stuck Upright On a Highway Sign

Oklahoma Highway Patrol / Facebook

Have you ever seen damage to the top of a highway sign and wondered exactly how something hit that high up? A photo shared by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Tuesday shows the outcome of a crash that led to damage to the top of a highway sign, and it is unusual even by those ridiculous standards.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, this trailer stuck on top of a highway sign shut down a lane of Oklahoma's I-35 corridor on Tuesday. The trailer, it seems, was inadvertently being raised by a truck driver who was unaware of the problem until it struck the top of the highway sign, instantly ripping it into the air and off the truck. This, somehow led to no other injuries.

The sign itself seems to have taken the brunt of the impact, folding in on top of its the support structure. The trailer seems to have just one huge dent at the point of impact, although the ordeal of hitting a sign and being stuck vertical for most of a morning likely did not leave the cargo inside in good shape.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has not posted an update on the progress of truck recovery, but traffic is again moving on I-35 through Ardmore, Oklahoma, and the trailer has presumably been moved back to its rightful place on the ground. The sign that supported it for much of the morning may need a bit of work, though.

