Traffic infested Edgware Road to get a pedestrian friendly makeover

One of central London’s least improved and traffic infested streets is to get a makeover to make it more friendly for pedestrians and local residents.

Business group Marble Arch London has teamed up with landlords Portman Estate and The Church Commissioners to draw up plans for upgrades along Edgware Road in the West End.

The Edgware Road placemaking strategy has been produced by architects DSDHA after consultation with locals, businesses, councillors, community partners, schools and faith groups.

Edgware Road, the route of the old Roman Watling Street, runs north from Marble Arch is bounded by The Portman Estate to the east and The Church Commissioners’ Hyde Park Estate to the west but is notorious for heavy traffic, congestion, pollution and scruffy streetscape.

The strategy includes “improving wayfinding, adding seating, and showcasing public art...the installation of more energy efficient lighting and electric vehicle charging, whilst encouraging active travel, as well as enhancing forecourts and shopfronts alongside creating meanwhile uses for underutilised areas. “

The launch follows the recent completion of the Marylebone Flyover Rain Gardens created by Transport for London. The gardens, which host 11 new trees, over 1,100 shrubs and plants, and 2,300 bulbs, have been created using the ramped and stepped entrances of a disused subway system.

Kay Buxton, chief executive, Marble Arch London BID,said:“Edgware Road is a thriving retail and commercial hub within Westminster, providing shopping facilities, financial services and vital local amenities to residents.

“This placemaking strategy, driven by the insights of local people, will help guide investment and ensure Edgware Road remains an active, inclusive, safe and resilient neighbourhood that celebrates and enhances the area’s sociable and multicultural character.”

Simon Loomes, strategic projectsd director, The Portman Estate, said:“These plans, which help guide the Edgware Road’s future, are a testament to the power of collaboration and strategic partnerships, which have been pivotal in shaping this shared vision.

“The Portman Estate, as a key landowner on the east side of Edgware Road, is deeply committed to this initiative. We are dedicated to enhancing the public realm, improving facades, shop fronts, and forecourts, and ensuring that the Edgware Road remains a vibrant, inclusive and dynamic community. This strategy is a significant step towards a shared strategy for a sustainable and welcoming environment in one of London’s much loved cultural centres.”

Proposed Edgware Road more pedestrian friendly crossing (DSDHA)

James Parker, Senior Asset Manager at The Church Commissioners for England, added: “Guided by the principles of long-term stewardship, and driven by an extensive round of public engagement, the strategy marks a step change for the historic area in and around Edgware Road.

“Alongside the Marble Arch BID and the Portman Estate, we now look forward to putting these plans into action, working collectively to bring forward public realm improvements and support for local businesses to ensure one of London’s oldest roads is a thriving, welcoming place for all.”

Tom Greenall, Director at DSDHA said: “We are proud to have been asked to develop a placemaking strategy for Edgware Road. With a vibrant and diverse identity, it was vital that our strategy built upon the area’s multicultural character and existing qualities, whilst ensuring its long term economic, environmental and social sustainability as one of London’s great streets and places to be.”