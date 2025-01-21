Trade, tariffs, energy - markets react to Trump's return to office

SINGAPORE/LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Global markets were volatile while the dollar rebounded on Tuesday in choppy trading as Donald Trump returned to the White House.

President Trump did not immediately impose tariffs on Monday as previously promised, but said he was thinking about imposing 25% duties on imports from Canada and Mexico on Feb. 1 over illegal immigrants and fentanyl crossing into the U.S.

While the Mexican peso and Canadian dollar fell against the greenback, European shares dipped in early trade and U.S. stock futures were firmer.

Here are some comments from investors and analysts:

THOMAS URANO, CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, SAGE ADVISORY, AUSTIN, TEXAS

"This is typical of what we're going to see: there's a lot of rhetoric and talk about policies or upcoming policies, or policy intentions. But the reality is all about the actual implementation."

"Post-election, the bond market built a lot of anxiety and concern over Trump policy causing a re-acceleration of inflation. And I get that and it's because of this wave of uncertainty. You don't really know what's going to happen. You know something may spark it and you know the market has a tendency to price in a worst-case outcome, which I think is reasonable. That was what really drove this post-election move higher in rates."

"There was speculation over the weekend that Trump will not actually go with Day One tariffs and of course we didn't see that. So the market has been good. And the CPI number has been been very helpful. Yields are off 23 basis points from the recent peak."

HELEN GIVEN, FX TRADER, MONEX USA, WASHINGTON

"Volatility is clearly back in a big way, and after the relatively calm term of Joe Biden, FX markets are on a hair trigger for any tariff talk from the Trump administration. Trump's proposed tariffs, though, are right now still just that - proposals. Traders are trying to get ahead of the risk of tariffs on Mexico and Canada, but until such actions materialize trying to hedge around them is going to keep markets very choppy, and we've seen that price action today.

"The last 24 hours have harkened back to Trump's first term in office, when the President could upend markets with a single statement or tweet, and MXN and CAD's wild swings in the last day in particular have served as a reminder of that. We're preparing for substantially higher volatility through the next two weeks for sure, at least through Trump's new self-imposed Feb 1 deadline on tariffs against Canada and Mexico."

