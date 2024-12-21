Is Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) the Best Dividend Stock for Steady Income?

In This Article:
Generating income has consistently been a primary goal for investors. To achieve this, they often opt for investments that provide steady and reliable returns over time. Dividend stocks are particularly popular in this regard, as they are well-regarded for offering regular income. Although using cash payouts from a stock portfolio is a popular approach among individuals nearing retirement, building an equity income portfolio is an option available to anyone. Over the years, dividends have significantly enhanced investors' overall returns, making these stocks a compelling choice for income-focused portfolios. In certain periods, especially when equity returns fell below 10%, dividends have accounted for more than half of the total returns of major market indices, according to LSEG data.
Investors are increasingly emphasizing the quality of a company's earnings. Examining factors such as dividends per share, dividend growth, and the stability of dividend payments can provide valuable insights into a company's financial stability. Those who prioritize businesses with lower debt levels and higher profitability often target well-established, financially robust firms with greater flexibility. These high-quality companies typically demonstrate stronger resilience during market downturns and are more likely to sustain earnings growth across different market conditions.
According to a report by BlackRock, historically, stocks that consistently grew or maintained their dividends have delivered better performance compared to those that either did not pay dividends or reduced their payouts. During market downturns, dividend-paying stocks often provide a buffer against the volatility of share prices. Companies that issue dividends typically strive to maintain these payments and are generally reluctant to reduce them unless absolutely unavoidable.
When investing in dividend stocks, investors often evaluate the dividend yield. Experts recommend focusing on yields within the 3% to 6% range, as higher yields may indicate potential yield traps. Brian Bollinger, president of Simply Safe Dividends, has also emphasized this point. Here are some comments from the analyst:
“I generally like to advocate for an approach of targeting great businesses that might pay closer to a 3% to 4% dividend yield.”
He further mentioned that these companies tend to gradually increase their payouts, which can enhance annual income streams and help counter the impact of inflation. Regarding companies with lower yields, he noted that they are often associated with more secure businesses and more reliable dividend payments. For example, the Dividend Aristocrat Index, which monitors companies with at least 25 years of consistent dividend growth, has an indicated yield of 2.28%. According to Bollinger, many of the firms in this index are well-established and financially stable. He suggested that creating a diversified portfolio of these companies can provide reassurance, as it builds a solid foundation for a growing stream of passive income, regardless of market fluctuations. He further said:
“When stock prices fall, it’s so easy to panic, but dividend investing can overcome that because you’re just trying to stay focused on your income stream. You don’t care so much about the markets’ short-term ups and downs anymore.”
As a result, investors often include dividend stocks in their portfolios.
Our Methodology:
For this list, we first filtered dividend stocks that have shown at least 10 consecutive years of dividend growth. From this group, we selected those with dividend yields above 1.5% as of December 20. Lastly, we chose 10 companies that have achieved a share price return of over 30% over the past five years. The stocks are ranked in ascending order of their dividend yields as of December 20. We also considered hedge fund sentiment around each stock using Insider Monkey’s data for Q3 2024.
Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points. (see more details here).
An equestrian rider proudly leading a horse around a competition course.
Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)
Dividend Yield as of December 20: 1.67%
5-Year Share Price Return: 189.6%
Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) is an American farm supplies company that sells home improvement and related equipment and supplies. The company sells a significant amount of animal feed and large farming equipment, products that are unlikely to be overtaken by e-commerce due to their size and weight. With almost 2,300 locations, the company is the leading chain in its market. Although other major retailers might carry similar items, Tractor Supply's stores are primarily located in rural areas where these products are in high demand. In contrast, larger retailers typically focus on opening stores in more densely populated regions. In the past five years, the stock has surged by nearly 190%.
In the third quarter of 2024, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) reported revenue of $3.47 billion, up 1.6% from the same period last year. This growth was driven by new store openings. The company’s business fundamentals remained solid, with continuous gains in market share. Nearly half of its stores have adopted the Project Fusion layout, and with over 550 garden centers, the company continues to invest in its stores, supply chain, and capabilities to enhance customer loyalty and set a higher standard for the industry.
In addition, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) reported a strong cash position. In the first nine months of 2024, the company generated an operating cash flow of over $903.6 million. It ended the quarter with over $186 million available in cash and cash equivalents. Moreover, it returned approximately $118 million to shareholders through dividends in Q3, which shows that TSCO is one of the best stocks for steady dividends.
On November 7, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share, which was in line with its previous dividend. The company holds a 15-year streak of consistent dividend growth. The stock has a dividend yield of 1.67%, as of December 20.
At the end of Q3 2024, 29 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held stakes in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO), compared with 35 in the previous quarter. These stakes have a consolidated value of over $786 million. With over 7.5 million shares, Select Equity Group was the company's leading stakeholder in Q3.
Overall TSCO ranks 10th on our list of the best stocks with steady dividends. While we acknowledge the potential of TSCO as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than TSCO but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
