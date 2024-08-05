New Tractor Supply Co. store eyes Rock Hill, part of retail plans at several sites

A new Tractor Supply Co. store in Rock Hill could add more commercial space to the city, but it isn’t the only spot with plans underway.

City planners also have proposals for retail or restaurant construction near the Catawba River and near Westminster Catawba Christian School. The city planning commission will hear details Tuesday night.

Here’s a look at what Rock Hill might get next:

▪ Columbia-based Waterstone Development Company applied to build a Tractor Supply Co. in Newport. The almost 8-acre site at 2871 Heckle Blvd. is across from the planned 1.8 million-square-foot Aspen Business Park. Old Pointe Elementary School and the Rock Hill Aquatics Center sit just behind the property, which is beside a Zaxby’s restaurant.

Last year Rock Hill planners approved a 200-unit senior living project just north of the Tractor Supply site.

An almost 22,000-square-foot Tractor Supply store would be nearly identical to the Lake Wylie store that opened three years ago at 5819 Charlotte Hwy. The Rock Hill store would have about 19,000 square feet of outdoor sales area. Almost 2 acres at the site would be subdivided for future commercial construction.

Tractor Supply sells farm, landscaping and outdoor living supplies. The Tennessee company has more than 2,200 stores across the country. There’s one on Cross Pointe Drive in Rock Hill, and one each in Lake Wylie, York, Indian Land, Lancaster and Chester.

▪ An Atlanta company that owns property near the Catawba River applied to relocate Riverside Drive as part of a plan to add more retail space.

Porters Landing will replace the former Porters Motel at Riverside Drive and Cherry Road. The city annexed property six years ago for a 370-apartment plan with a 130-room hotel and 50,000 square feet of commercial space. Two buildings along Cherry Road would have commercial at the bottom and apartments on top.

The plan was revised three years ago to include 349 apartments, almost 24,000 square feet of retail or office space, more than 10,000 square feet of restaurant space and amenities. Seven buildings would be up to five stories each.

More changes this spring converted the mixed-use buildings to fully commercial outparcels. The apartment count dropped from to 250 units. The commercial construction will come after the road relocation, followed by apartment construction.

▪ Velocity Commercial Real Estate applied to rezone property at Dutchman and Rosewood drives to allow retail construction. The property is more than an acre in front of Westminster Catawba Christian School. It’s near a 20-home subdivision approved by Rock Hill planners in February.

The area up for rezoning would combine with other properties to create an almost 10,000-square-foot retail and office building near the Celanese Road and Dutchman Drive intersection.

Two years ago, the city received but never approved plans for three commercial buildings at the same spot. The new plan shows the commercial building along Celanese with stormwater and tree buffer areas along Rosewood, nearest the closest homes to the property.

▪ Campco Engineering applied for new construction at Sunset Park Elementary School at 1035 Ogden Road. The 67,000-square-foot school built in the 1950s would be demolished and replaced with a 94,000-square-foot one. The school website shows plans to have the new facility in place by summer 2026.