TPI Composites (TPIC): Hedge Funds Are Bullish On This Green Energy Penny Stock Now

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Green Energy Penny Stocks to Buy Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) stands against the other green energy penny stocks.

Exploring Green Energy

Green energy comes from naturally replenished resources such as the sun, wind, and tides, and is used for various purposes including electricity generation, heating, and transportation. Unlike traditional forms of energy from finite sources such as fossil fuels, green energy is sustainable and includes several types of energy such as bioenergy, geothermal energy, hydrogen, hydropower, marine energy, solar energy, and wind energy.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), there has been impressive growth in green energy spending, however, it remains highly concentrated in a few regions, primarily advanced economies, and China. Green energy investments are not evenly distributed due to obstacles such as high upfront costs and macroeconomic challenges affecting broader adoption. While costs for clean technologies have risen in recent years, they remain competitive compared to fossil fuels.

Despite record global investments in energy transition technologies reaching $1.3 trillion in 2022, this amount falls short of the necessary investment to achieve the 11.2 Terawatts of green energy capacity pledged by countries. To address this, there is a need for increased and more investment in green energy, particularly in developing countries, which have received disproportionately low levels of funding despite their high energy needs. The global investment in renewable generation capacity must exceed USD 1.5 trillion annually to meet targets.

Inflation Reduction Act Spurs Investments in Green Energy

Analysts are bullish on the investment opportunities in green energy, particularly in light of the U.S. government's recent fiscal stimulus efforts, including the Inflation Reduction Act. The Biden administration's $370 billion investment in energy and climate incentives is expected to significantly boost various sectors within the green energy industry. Experts highlight the importance of tax credits and other incentives aimed at developing renewable energy infrastructure and supply chains, especially in the U.S. and with fair trade partners. While traditional, large-cap-weighted ETFs are popular, there's growing interest in more diversified, equal-weighted approaches that include smaller, innovative companies in areas like battery production, solar power, and critical mineral extraction. This transition to renewable energy is seen as a global trend, offering investment opportunities beyond North America.

JP Morgan is actively investing in green energy projects by providing tax equity financing to support the development and construction of solar and storage projects in the United States. In May, the bank committed $680 million in tax equity financing to Ørsted, a leading energy developer, for the construction of two major projects: the Eleven Mile Solar Center, a 300 MW solar project in Arizona, and the Sparta Solar, a 250 MW solar project in, Texas.

This investment is one of the largest solar and storage tax equity transactions since the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which introduced new tax credit mechanisms, including the ability to transfer tax credits. The bank's involvement allows it to optimize its federal tax obligations while supporting the expansion of green energy infrastructure. Additionally, this deal builds on its existing investments in 1.8 GW of Ørsted’s U.S. onshore green energy portfolio, demonstrating the bank's interest in the energy transition.

The current level of investment in green energy falls short of what is required to transition to a sustainable energy future. A more equitable distribution of investment and a stronger commitment to overcoming barriers such as high upfront costs. With that in context let's take a look at the 10 best green energy penny stocks to buy now.

Our Methodology

For this article, we scanned green energy ETFs plus online rankings to compile an initial list of 50 green energy stocks. From that list, we narrowed our choices to 10 stocks trading under $5 that were the most popular among hedge funds. The hedge fund sentiment was taken from our database of 912 elite hedge funds as of Q2 of 2024. We also included the market cap of these companies as of September 4. The list is sorted in ascending order of their hedge fund sentiment, as of the second quarter.

Close-up of a composite wind blade, emphasizing the precision molding it is composed of.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 15

Market Capitalization as of September 4: $183.75 Million

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) is an industrial machinery development company and a leading manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) has long-term relationships with major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the wind industry and has a global presence with factories in the U.S., Mexico, Turkey, and India. The company also operates engineering centers in Denmark and Germany and training centers in the U.S. and Spain.

In Q2, TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) reported a revenue of $309.8 million, representing a 19% decline compared to the same quarter in 2023. However, the company managed to narrow its net loss by 24%, reducing it to $61.5 million from the previous year’s second quarter due to the increased average sales price per wind blade, which rose from $179,000 in 2023 to $208,000 in 2024. The company anticipates full-year revenue of $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion, which, along with cost-saving initiatives, positions it for a return to positive adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2024.

According to Precedence Research, the global wind energy market size was $98.74 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around $260.81 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 10.2%. As the global wind energy market continues to expand, TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend. The company has ten manufacturing lines in startup or transition phases which will boost production capacity. The company is expecting utilization to improve to between 75% and 80% in 2024 which reflects higher demand for its products.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) is streamlining its operations, including the reorganization of production lines and the ramp-up of operations at previously idle facilities. These efforts are expected to boost operational efficiency and profitability. Industry analysts have a consensus on the stock’s Buy rating, setting an average share price target at $5.20, which represents a 28% upside potential from its current level. As of the second quarter, the stock is held by 15 hedge funds and the stakes amount to $34.14 million. Monarch Alternative Capital is the largest shareholder in the company with stocks worth $23.18 million as of June 30.

