Toyota GR Supra GT4 Concept Previews the Supra That Racers Soon Can Purchase

The notion of a Toyota Supra, even the new, resurrected-for-2020 Toyota Supra, with a gutted interior, a big rear wing, and a roll cage isn't terribly exciting on its own. You can turn nearly anything into at least the on-paper definition of a race car by removing its unnecessary bits to lower its weight, adding some engine and chassis upgrades, and welding in some safety tubing. All of that and more went into this just-revealed GR Supra GT4 concept, but what makes it noteworthy is that Toyota clearly intends to build it and sell it to privateer racers.

Developed as "a racing study model," the Supra GT4-which lives under Toyota's Gazoo Racing (GR) banner-is equipped for road-racing duty. Unlike the NASCAR-focused Supra, this GT4 is actually a Supra through and through, right down to its turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine. Toyota has modified the suspension and brakes to set up the car for European GT4 racing, IMSA's Michelin Pilot Challenge, and other series. So far, details on the car are slim, but Toyota is saying for now that it is evaluating the Supra GT4 concept's reception at its debut at the 2019 Geneva auto show and beyond.

