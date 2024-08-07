Toyota cuts 2024 global vehicle output forecast by 5%, Chubu Keizai newspaper reports

A man works on the production line at the Toyota factory in Derby

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor has downgraded its global vehicle production plan for the calendar year 2024 by about 5% due to output suspension at domestic factories, Chubu Keizai newspaper reported on Thursday.

The Japanese automaker has told major suppliers its worldwide vehicle production is expected to be 9.8 million units, versus 10.3 million expected previously, the newspaper reported without citing sources.

This is the first time Toyota's global car production for a calendar year is seen undershooting the previous year's level in four years, the newspaper reported.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama and Kantaro Komiya)