New Toyota Corolla Special Edition Is a Throwback to 1987

Toyota announced Tuesday that the 2025 Corolla family will be growing by one. A new FX special edition will bring some sporty moves to the small sedan's lineup as an homage to the Corolla FX16 that debuted for the 1987 model year.

The Corolla FX will have sporty touches but it will not compete with the performance-focused GR Corolla. The new special edition will be based on the SE-grade Corolla and will use the same 2.0-liter 4-cylinder DOHC 16-valve engine that makes 169 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque. For reference, the 1987 FX16 also used a 4-cylinder DOHC 16-valve engine. That 1.6-liter unit managed to produce 108 horsepower.

While the FX doesn’t get any additional power over the regular SE, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have any performance advantages. The Corolla FX sits lower with standard lowering springs, and Toyota says its electric power steering has also been tuned for a sportier feel. There's also a new rear spoiler mounted to the trunk. New 18-inch satin-black finished alloy wheels with machined accents and black lug nuts give the car an extra bit of sportiness, and the blacked-out theme continues with a black roof, black badging, and black mirror caps.

Slip inside the Corolla FX and as you settle into the Moonstone sport fabric seats with orange stitching, you will be greeted by a new 10.5-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia screen. This screen is standard on the FX and will be available on other 2025 Corolla models as an optional upgrade from the standard 8-inch screen. The FX also borrows the 7-inch multi-information display and the wireless charger from the 2025 Corolla XSE. Rounding out the standard equipment list on the FX is Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 tech.

The Corolla FX will be available in Midnight black Metallic, Ice Cap and Underground exterior paint colors. The Corolla FX will arrive at dealers in the fall of 2024 and pricing will be announced closer to the on-sale date.

