Toy industry seeing ‘remarkable resurgence’ ahead of Christmas, figures show

The UK toy industry is seeing a “remarkable resurgence” ahead of Christmas, driven by the “kidult” trend and nostalgia-fuelled buying, figures suggest.

They come as the Toy Retailers Association released its annual DreamToys list of the 20 predicted top sellers this Christmas, ranging in price from a £9.99 sticker book to the £79.99 FurReal Peanut the Playful Monkey toy.

The top 20 toys, listed in alphabetical order, are:

Source: Toy Retailers Association

Monthly spending by parents on gifts for children has increased steadily from £61 a month in 2021 to £82 in 2024, according to research by the Insights Family.

Tom Williams, chief executive of the Insights Family, said: “Despite financial pressures, our parents insights data is clearly showing that toys are still an essential part of the Christmas magic in households across the UK.”

The UK toy market was worth an estimated £3.4 billion in the 12 months to September 2024, according to data tracking experts, Circana.

FurReal Peanut the Playful Monkey (Toy Retailers Association/PA)

Last Christmas, £900 million was spent on toys, accounting for 26% of annual toy sales.

Melissa Symonds, executive director of UK Toys at Circana, said: “Despite a backdrop of economic uncertainty, the UK toy industry is seeing a remarkable resurgence, driven by the kidult trend and a demand for nostalgia-fuelled purchases.

“With these nostalgic adults now accounting for 29% of spend on toys, and categories like building sets, plush toys, and collectibles taking centre stage, it’s clear that toys have a unique power to bring joy across generations.

“As we enter a pivotal final quarter, with December 25 falling midweek, we’re set for a record-breaking season that captures the magic of play in both young and old alike.”