Town's new banking hub to be officially opened

A new banking hub in Ossett will be officially opened later.

The facility, in the Wellgate shopping arcade, offers over-the-counter services, including accessing and depositing cash and paying utility bills.

It comes as the number of branches across the Wakefield Council district has reduced by half in the past eight years, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The banking hub will be formally opened by Wakefield mayor Darren Byford.

The hub was recommended by LINK, the UK’s cash access and ATM network, following the announcement of the closure of Ossett’s last remaining bank branch.

It will offer a counter service operated by the Post Office.

Customers of all major banks can carry out regular cash transactions from Monday to Friday, 09:00-17:00.

It will also offer a community banker service where customers can talk to their own bank about more complicated issues.

The community bankers will work on rotation, with a different bank available on each day of the week.

NatWest will be available on Monday, Halifax on Tuesday, Lloyds on Wednesday, Barclays on Thursday and Virgin Money on Friday.

It is the second hub to be set up in West Yorkshire, following the opening of a facility in Otley.

Gareth Oakley, chief executive of Cash Access UK, said: “I’m delighted to announce the opening of the second banking hub in West Yorkshire which will provide the local community with access to cash and face-to-face services."

New hubs are also planned for Batley, Elland, South Elmsall and Wetherby.

