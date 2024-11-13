Tower Semiconductor Stock Soars 12.5% on Game-Changing Expansion and Record-Breaking Q3 Growth

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) just dropped some serious heat, and the market is loving it. The stock popped 12.5% today after the company reported strong Q3 results and revealed a game-changing $350 million expansion plan. Revenues for Q3 2024 hit $371 million, a 6% jump from last quarter, with net profits landing at $55 milliona 15% margin flex. CEO Russell Ellwanger called out double-digit growth in cutting-edge tech like Silicon Photonics (SiPho) and Silicon Germanium (SiGe) as key drivers. This wasn't just a quarterthis was a statement.

But that's not all. Tower is going all in on its SiPho and SiGe game, announcing plans to supercharge production in Israel, the U.S., and Japan. The $350 million investment isn't just about more capacity; it's about owning the future of AI-driven data centers and next-gen communications. Ellwanger didn't hold back, highlighting how this bold move positions Tower as a leader in delivering the tech that powers the future. Investors are eating it upand who wouldn't? This is Tower saying, Watch us run.

And the momentum doesn't stop here. Tower's Q4 guidance is equally bullish, projecting revenues to hit $387 million. Wall Street's reaction? A clear thumbs-up, signaling massive confidence in Tower's ability to dominate in high-growth sectors. The takeaway? Tower isn't just playing the gameit's redefining it, doubling down on innovation, and giving shareholders plenty of reasons to stick around for the ride.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

