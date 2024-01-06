Tourism Holdings (NZSE:THL) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Tourism Holdings (NZSE:THL) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Tourism Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.082 = NZ$85m ÷ (NZ$1.3b - NZ$306m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Tourism Holdings has an ROCE of 8.2%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 7.6%.

In the above chart we have measured Tourism Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Tourism Holdings here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Tourism Holdings doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 13% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line On Tourism Holdings' ROCE

While returns have fallen for Tourism Holdings in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 13% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Tourism Holdings we've found 3 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

