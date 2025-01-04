The Guardian
It’s tough at the top – but which business leader has the most at stake in 2025?
Nils Pratley, Kalyeena Makortoff, Jasper Jolly, Heather Stewart and Sarah Butler
11 min read

<span>Christine Lagarde of the ECB, Allan Leighton of Asda, Carolyn McCall of ITV and Kelly Ortberg of Boeing.</span><span>Composite: Bloomberg, Getty Images and PA</span>
A year is a long time in business: enough time for things to turn sour financially, or to engineer a comeback. Here are our picks of the figures across all sectors who face a testing year with something big to prove in 2025

Daniel Křetínský, Royal Mail bidder

Daniel Křetínský, AKA the “Czech sphinx”, has almost secured his prize. In the week before Christmas, the government approved the debt-funded takeover of Royal Mail’s parent, International Distribution Services. Shareholders still have to vote, but that hurdle should be a formality.

His EP Group’s strategy for the postal service is something of a mystery because the six-month lead-up to the deal mostly concentrated on wooing government and unions, with a mass of undertakings covering everything from financial leverage to the location of the headquarters and tax residency.

This year should tell us whether Křetínský is serious about stepping up investment. He is committed to honouring the universal service obligation – the requirement to deliver letters nationwide six days a week at one price – but the only hint of innovation has come via a promise to open 20,000 parcel lockers.

The Communication Workers Union cautiously welcomed the takeover but industrial relations are rarely straightforward at Royal Mail. Křetínský will need to convince the shop floor he has a plan for growth. Nils Pratley

Carolyn McCall, ITV chief executive

This time last year, ITV was basking in the success of Mr Bates vs the Post Office, which focused public anger on the plight of wrongfully prosecuted branch owner-operators. For ITV, it meant critical acclaim and demonstrated the power of free-to-air commercial TV in the streaming age.

Unfortunately, a surprise hit does not guarantee a dramatically improved share price. ITV’s shares rose by about 17% to nearly 74p in 2024 but the broadcaster and production house is well off the 100p-plus level of a few years ago.

This year’s challenge for Carolyn McCall, now entering her eighth year in charge, is to restore some stock market affection.

McCall’s £800m investment in the ITVX platform is producing the digital goods, with 1.2bn streaming hours in first nine months of 2024. And the rise of the US streamers has created work for its production unit, ITV Studios, which made Rivals for Disney+. But the most watched metric in ITV’s financial reports still tends to be the outlook for advertising on old-fashioned linear TV, which remains poor.

Bid rumours briefly perked up interest in ITV late last year, but older viewers know that does not guarantee action. McCall’s job is under no direct threat, but she still needs to move the share price somehow. NP

