Touchhour duo discuss 9Lives Arena and its spirit warrior hunting ground

Coin Rivet recently spoke with Cindy Gomez and Ralph Laemmche, the co-founders of Touchhour, to discuss their storied careers in gaming, Enjin, and 9Lives Arena’s spirit warrior hunting ground.

Cindy is the president of Touchhour while Ralph serves as the CEO and producer. Cindy’s first big break came when she had the chance to sing on the soundtrack of Ubisoft’s Prince of Persia: Sands of Time video game.

“Many years later, I was working in Los Angeles, signed to Interscope Records, and my producer – Dave Stewart – was working with Nokia,” Cindy tells us.

“He said there’s an opportunity to be the first artist to release on a video game, and I was like ‘wow, this is cool!’ And actually that’s where I met Ralph.

“He was the head of Nokia gaming in Europe and we met, hit it off, and we just started working together. But Ralph’s been in the video game industry way longer.”

Ralph has been infatuated with video games since he was 11, when his dad brought home Pong back in 1976.

“I got hooked right away, and then experienced the whole start of the industry really,” Ralph recalls.

“My first job was in 1990 as a product manager for computer games for a German publisher. Now I’ve been in the industry for 29 years. I’ve lived in eight countries and have an international career. The highlight was when I was working for Nokia and running a team of seven producers.”

The creation of 9Lives Arena

Speaking on how he devised the concept for 9Lives Arena, Ralph says that when creating a video game, “it has to be all passion”.

“For me, I’m a competitive gamer. I love PVP (player versus player) and I have done since 1997 when Ultima Online launched – the first fantasy PVP that took off.

“The latest was basically the Souls series (Dark Souls). They have an innovative invasion feature where you can invade others and it’s usually a 1v1 encounter, and they even have some kind of arenas going on at some point or players building their own fight clubs.

“But the core competency of the Souls games is player versus environment (PVE) – they’re really centred around big bosses.”

Ralph sheds light on how many games that have emphasis on PVP are often mobile games and battle royale games, but these typically do not have any focus on fantasy PVP combat.

“That’s what I love to play. So, I’ve got to make it around what I love the most you know, where I’m my own target audience when I build the game,” the Touchhour CEO adds.

This is how the concept for 9Lives Arena emerged back in 2015 before it had initial funding in 2016, and it has been on a roll ever since.





The Enjin effect

9Lives Arena is part of Enjin’s Multiverse, though blockchain integration wasn’t in the picture for the project originally.

Despite this, in-game items were always going to have strong emphasis, Ralph tells us.

“I knew I wanted to have a balance between the competitive aspect, but also these games strive because there’s a community around them, and there’s always people who are less focused on the combat aspect, but they love to craft,” he says.

Back in 2015 when Ralph devised the concept for the game, he admits he didn’t have much perspective regarding blockchain.

“I just knew items had to have a strong role in the game.

“Then in early 2017, I started to listen to what’s happening with blockchain and gaming. Nothing really stuck out until Enjin came around, and Enjin is a little bit different. They have a broad vision and have an understanding for what the games industry needs – especially indie games and developers.”

In particular, it is Enjin’s software development kit (SDK) that is notable for assisting game developers. It helps them easily and seamlessly integrate blockchain into their games.

