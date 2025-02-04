Toronto mayor orders plan to respond to U.S. tariffs, review procurement policies

TORONTO — Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has instructed city staff to co-ordinate with federal and provincial governments to respond to looming U.S. tariffs with a plan that includes a review of the city's procurement policies.

Toronto's action plan will also include a buy-Canadian initiative to prioritize local goods and services, Chow said Monday.

"Everything is on the table, and it's clear when I instructed the city manager that he would be looking at all contracts, all procurement policies," she said.

"We do have a $78-billion budget where we buy our food for kids' program, for shelters, for child-care centres, in every aspect of how the city is operated. It matters. It creates jobs, local jobs. It matters where we buy whatever we have because it's a huge budget, it's a huge economy."

Chow said she is convening a team of largest employers and labour leaders to provide advice and help protect sectors of the economy that are at risk due to the possible U.S. tariffs.

U.S. President Donald Trump was set to hit Canada with duties of 10 per cent on energy and 25 per cent on everything else starting on Tuesday, and Ottawa responded with a plan to implement retaliatory tariffs.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday afternoon that U.S. President Donald Trump had agreed to pause tariffs on Canadian goods for at least 30 days.

Chow said before news of that respite that she wouldn't let a "senseless trade war" jeopardize her efforts to build a more affordable and safer Toronto.

"Toronto's future will be built on our strong, diversified foundation, one that creates good jobs, prosperity, and long-term resilience," she said.

"We will not let uncertainty rule today. We will act and protect and care for each other in tough economic times."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2025.

Maan Alhmidi, The Canadian Press